- Alexis Lafreniere earned his 15th point of the season (8G-7A) and required the fewest games of his career to reach the mark (18 GP). Lafreniere has points in five of his last six games (3G-2A) and points in 13 of his 18 games.
- Will Cuylle tallied his seventh goal of the season. Cuylle has points in five of his last seven games (4G-3A) and has 15 points (7G-8A) in 18 games.
- Adam Fox notched his 16th assist of the campaign, the third most among NHL defensmen. Fox has assists/points (7) in five of his last six games.
- Peter Laviolette coached in his 100th game with the team. His 67 wins are the most by a Rangers head coach through the first 100 games of a tenure.
Rangers at Flames: Postgame Notes
WATCH RECAP: