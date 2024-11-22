Rangers at Flames: Postgame Notes

241122POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Alexis Lafreniere earned his 15th point of the season (8G-7A) and required the fewest games of his career to reach the mark (18 GP). Lafreniere has points in five of his last six games (3G-2A) and points in 13 of his 18 games.
  • Will Cuylle tallied his seventh goal of the season. Cuylle has points in five of his last seven games (4G-3A) and has 15 points (7G-8A) in 18 games.
  • Adam Fox notched his 16th assist of the campaign, the third most among NHL defensmen. Fox has assists/points (7) in five of his last six games.
  • Peter Laviolette coached in his 100th game with the team. His 67 wins are the most by a Rangers head coach through the first 100 games of a tenure.

WATCH RECAP:

NYR at CGY | Recap

News Feed

Rangers at Flames: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Canucks: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Canucks: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Kraken: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Sharks: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Sharks: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Jets: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Jets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Red Wings: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Red Wings: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Sabres: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Sabres: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Senators: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Senators: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes