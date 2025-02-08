Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

NYRatCBJ - DL - 2568X1444
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers play their last game before the 4 Nations Break, against the Blue Jackets in the second half of a back-to-back set (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The Rangers have at least one point in five of their last six road games (3-1-2) and overall points in 13 of their last 18 games (10-5-3).
  • Against the Blue Jackets, the Rangers have won six of their last eight contests.
  • Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank first in the NHL in goals scored (59) and have scored three or more goals in 12 of 18 games, including nine games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in four of its last six games. Also since Jan. 2, the Rangers’ 21 first period goals are the most in the NHL.
  • The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.7) and have been 50 percent or better in 39 of 54 games this season (72.2 percent), including nine of their last 10 games.
  • On the season, New York has allowed 45 goals in the third period, tied for the third fewest in the NHL.
  • At the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, the Rangers will be represented by six players: Adam Fox, Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller - Team USA, Mika Zibanejad - Team Sweden, and Urho Vaakanainen - Team Finland.
  • The Blueshirts’ nine shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the league.
  • Over the last four games, the Rangers have combined for 133 hits (24 vs. PIT on Feb. 7, 32 vs. BOS on Feb. 5, 38 on Feb. 2 vs. VGK, 39 on Feb. 1 at BOS), the second most in the NHL since Feb. 1
  • The Rangers have had 24 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL and 27 unique point getters, tied for third in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, 20 Rangers skaters have notched a point and 18 have scored a goal.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 15-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 23-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 23 of 26 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 61-2-0 record in 63 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
  • On the year, New York is 15-3-2 when leading after one period and 18-1-2 when leading after the second period.

RANGERS AND BLUE JACKETS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Artemi Panarin played two seasons with the Blue Jackets (2017-18 and 2018-19).
  • Rangers assistant coach Michael Peca finished out his career with the Blue Jackets, playing two seasons with the team (2007-08 – 2008-09).
  • Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson played 13 games for the Blueshirts during the 2020-21 season.
  • Columbus’ Senior Advisor John Davidson served as the Rangers President for two seasons (2019-2021).
    - Director of Hockey Operations for Columbus, Rick Nash, played parts of six seasons with the Rangers (2012-13 – 2017-18).

POINT PER GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in three of his last four games (2G-3A) and seven points in his last six games (3G-4A). In his last 16 games, Panarin has recorded 18 points (7G-11A) and ranks tied for the fifth most points in the NHL since January 5.

Panarin is three points shy of becoming the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons. Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4) are the only ones to do so to date.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (23), points (57), power play goals (8), power play points (19) and shots (159).

Panarin has at least one point in 37 of his 52 games (71.2%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 104 of 136 games, the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 177 points (72G-105A) rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (550) and fifth most points in the NHL (838).

J.T. MILLER BACK IN MANHATTAN

In his four games since being re-acquired by the Rangers, J.T. Miller has recorded four points (2G-2A), recording multi- point efforts in two of four contests. Miller has 10 points (3G-7A) in his last 10 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 323 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has points (1G-2A) in his last three games and seven points (2G-5A) in his last eight games.

Fox has tallied his sixth consecutive 40-point season since making his debut with the Rangers. The only Rangers blueliners with as many straight seasons with 40 points are James Patrick (7: 1985-86 to 1991-92) and Brian Leetch (6: 1993- 94 to 1998-99).

Fox’s 39 assists this season are tied for the fourth most among NHL defensemen and his 12 multi-point games are tied for the sixth most in the league among blueliners.

Since making his NHL debut in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks tied for first in the NHL in faceoff percentage (60.7) and third in faceoff wins (640).

He has three points in his last two games (2G-1A) and five points in his last six games (3G-2A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (17), tied for third in points (35), and tied for fourth in assists (18). His 138 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:22). He is one of two NHL forwards (Hagel) averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has six points in his last four games (1G-5A) and eight points in his last nine games (2G-6A). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 8-1-1 and 7-0-0 when has multiple points.

On Wednesday night against Boston, Zibanejad tied Adam Graves (27) for the third most shorthanded points in Rangers history and factored on a game-opening goal for the 100th time with the Rangers and tied Vic Hadfield for the eighth- highest total in franchise history.

Zibanejad is tied with Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most goals in franchise history. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

In January and February, Zibanejad tallied multiple career milestones: • Played in 900th career NHL game on Feb. 2 against Vegas.

  • Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)
  • Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin is 7-4-1 in his last 12 starts with two shutouts and has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 of his 18 wins this year.

Since the beginning of last season, the 27 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank tied for first among NHL goaltenders.

Shesterkin has made 40 more saves on four occasions this season. When he makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 14-2-1.

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider, with 115 career power play goals, sits one power play goal away from tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 16 goals this season, with six of his 16 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 12 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 12 career shorthanded goals are tied for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 57 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Will Cuylle ranks third in the NHL in hits (200).
  • Braden Schneider is one of eight players with 90+ hits and 90+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • K’Andre Miller’s 38 takeaways are the fourth most in the NHL among defensemen.
  • Alexis Lafrenière has points in six of his last nine games (3G-4A) and points in seven of his last 11 games (3G-5A). The Rangers have posted a 66-11-4 record in the 81 regular season games which has scored a goal in his NHL career.
  • Reilly Smith has five points (1G-4A) in his last seven games. The Blueshirts are 18-4-0 this season when Smith notches a point and 9-1-0 when he scores a goal.
  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of five NHL players with 13+ goals, 25+ points and 140+ hits.

