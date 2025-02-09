Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

ROAD RANGERS - The Blueshirts head into the 4 Nations break with three wins in their last four games, all coming when trailing in the third period. The Rangers have at least one point in six of their last seven road games (4-1-2) and overall points in 14 of their last 19 games (11-5-3).

THIRD PERIOD FRENZY - The Rangers scored twice in the third period to earn the win, giving them 24 goals in the third period since Jan. 2, tied for the second most in the NHL in that span. On the flip side, the 11 third period goals allowed since Jan. 2 are tied for the third fewest in the league. In their last five games, they have a 9-2 third period differential.