Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

ROAD RANGERS - The Blueshirts head into the 4 Nations break with three wins in their last four games, all coming when trailing in the third period. The Rangers have at least one point in six of their last seven road games (4-1-2) and overall points in 14 of their last 19 games (11-5-3).
THIRD PERIOD FRENZY - The Rangers scored twice in the third period to earn the win, giving them 24 goals in the third period since Jan. 2, tied for the second most in the NHL in that span. On the flip side, the 11 third period goals allowed since Jan. 2 are tied for the third fewest in the league. In their last five games, they have a 9-2 third period differential.
- Will Cuylle notched his second career multi-goal game (Nov. 25, 2024 vs. STL), both coming in the third period, with his second one being the 15th of his season.
- Adam Fox recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Brian Leetch leads with 10 such seasons. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length. Fox has points (1G-3A) in his four consecutive games and eight points (2G-6A) in his last nine games. Fox’s 40 assists this season are the fifth most among NHL defensemen.
- Vincent Trocheck assisted on both of Cuylle’s goals, giving him points in three-straight games (2G-3A) and seven points in his last seven games (3G-4A).
- Mika Zibanejad recorded a multi-point game (1G-1A) for the third time in four contests, has eight points in his last five games (2G-6A) and 10 points in his last 10 games (3G-7A). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-1-1 and 8-0-0 when has multiple points.
- Ryan Lindgren registered his 13th assist of the season, giving him points in three of his last five games (3A).