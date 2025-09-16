Rangers Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The New York Rangers’ 2025-26 Training Camp will begin on Wednesday, September 17. The team will hold its first on-ice session on Thursday, September 18 at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown. Training Camp will run until Sunday, October 5 and includes six preseason games - September 21 at NJD (1:00 PM ET), September 23 vs. BOS (7:00 PM ET), September 25 vs. NYI (7:00 PM ET), September 29 at NYI (7:00 PM ET), October 2 vs. NJD (7:00 PM ET) and October 4 at BOS (2:00 PM ET).

Player profiles can be viewed here.