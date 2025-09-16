Rangers Name J.T. Miller 29th Captain In Franchise History

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that J.T. Miller has been named the 29th captain in franchise history.

“We’re pleased to announce J.T. Miller as the new captain of the New York Rangers,” said Rangers president Chris Drury. "Since his arrival last season, J.T. immediately became a leader for our group and exemplifies how we want to conduct ourselves both on and off the ice. Congratulations to J.T. and his entire family on an incredibly meaningful achievement and we’re confident he will continue to represent our organization with class, commitment, and integrity.”

Miller, 32, split last season between the Rangers and Vancouver Canucks, registering 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games. He tallied 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games after being acquired by the Blueshirts. Miller’s 35 points from February 1, 2025 through the end of the 2024-25 regular season were tied for the 11th-most in the league, and he was the only NHL player to register at least 35 points and 75 or more hits over the span. In addition, he was the only NHL player to record at least 70 points and 160 or more hits throughout the 2024-25 season. Miller also posted a 58.3% faceoff win percentage last season, which was tied for the fifth-highest in the NHL among qualified skaters (players who had taken at least 15% of a team's total faceoffs).

The 6-1, 218-pounder is entering his 14th NHL season in 2025-26. Miller has skated in 871 career games with the Rangers, Canucks, and Tampa Bay Lightning, registering 260 goals and 449 assists for 709 points, along with a plus-61 rating and 496 penalty minutes. His 354 points since the start of the 2021-22 season are the 12th-most in the NHL, and he is the only NHL player who has recorded at least 300 points and 700 or more hits over the span. In addition, Miller has posted a faceoff win percentage of 53.0% or better in each of the last six seasons, and his 56.1% faceoff win percentage since the start of the 2019-20 season is tied for the ninth-highest in the NHL (min. 5,000 faceoffs taken). He established career-highs in points (103), goals (37), and plus/minus rating (plus-32) with the Canucks during the 2023-24 season, and he played in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Miller has helped his team advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on eight different occasions, and he was part of the Rangers’ 2013-14 team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. He has tallied 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 91 career playoff contests, including 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in his last 30 playoff games. Since the start of the 2020 postseason, Miller is one of only 15 NHL players (min. 30 playoff games played over the span) who have averaged at least 1.00 points per game in the playoffs.

The East Palestine, Ohio native served as an alternate captain with the Canucks for parts of four seasons, from the start of the 2021-22 season through his trade to the Rangers. Miller was originally selected by the Rangers in the first round, 15th overall, of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, and he was reacquired by the Blueshirts in a trade with Vancouver on January 31, 2025.