Rangers Agree to Terms with Talyn Boyko

BOYKOPRESSER
By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Talyn Boyko on a one-year contract extension.

Boyko, 22, played in 33 regular season games with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers in 2024-25, posting a 20-8-5 record and a .913 save percentage. He also appeared in two postseason games with the Oilers. On Dec. 31, 2024, he made his American Hockey League (AHL) debut with the Hartford Wolf Pack, recording a 32-save shutout and one assist. In five games with Hartford, he posted a 2-2-0 record, earned a 2.61 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

The 6-7, 200-pound goaltender has played in 59 games across two seasons in the ECHL for the Oilers and the Cincinnati Cyclones, posting a 33-17-6 record and a 2.98 goals-against average. Prior to the start of his professional career, the Drumheller, Alberta native spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Tri-City Americans and the Kelowna Rockets.

Boyko was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the fourth round, 112th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

