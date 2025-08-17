Rangers Agree to Terms with Dylan Garand

GARANDPRESSER
By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Dylan Garand on a one-year contract extension.

Garand, 23, posted a 20-10-8 record in 39 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2024-25 season. He earned a 2.73 goals-against average, three shutouts and a .913 save percentage, tied for the ninth highest among all qualified goalies in the AHL. Garand also represented the Wolf Pack in the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge.

The Victoria, British Columbia native has posted a 49-42-16 record across four AHL seasons,all with the Wolf Pack, establishing a 2.92 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. He has also made 17 Calder Cup Playoff appearances. Prior to the AHL, he appeared across five seasons for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Internationally, the 6-1, 176-pound goaltender has represented Team Canada in several tournaments, including the 2025 IIHF World Championship and the World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022. He helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Garand was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the fourth round, 103rd overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Rangers Agree to Terms with Talyn Boyko

Rangers Agree to Terms with Justin Dowling

Rangers Agree to Terms with Brendan Brisson

Rangers Agree to Terms with Trey Fix-Wolansky

Rangers Agree to Terms with Derrick Pouliot

Rangers Agree to Terms with Taylor Raddysh

Rangers Agree to Terms with Will Cuylle

Rangers Agree to Terms with Vladislav Gavrikov

Rangers Acquire Scott Morrow, First-Round Pick and Second-Round Pick in Exchange for K’Andre Miller

Nick Fotiu – From the Blue Seats to the Blueshirts

Walt Tkaczuk – The Rangers’ Reliable Center

2025 New York Rangers Preseason Schedule

Rangers Agree to Terms with Adam Edstrom

Jaromir Jagr – Record-Setting Ranger

Rangers Agree to Terms with Matthew Robertson

Rangers Agree to Terms with Matt Rempe

Two Rangers Legends and Two Major Individual Awards

Rangers Acquire Carey Terrance and a Third-Round Pick in Exchange for Chris Kreider and a Fourth-Round Pick