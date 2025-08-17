Rangers Agree to Terms with Dylan Garand

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Dylan Garand on a one-year contract extension.

Garand, 23, posted a 20-10-8 record in 39 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2024-25 season. He earned a 2.73 goals-against average, three shutouts and a .913 save percentage, tied for the ninth highest among all qualified goalies in the AHL. Garand also represented the Wolf Pack in the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge.

The Victoria, British Columbia native has posted a 49-42-16 record across four AHL seasons,all with the Wolf Pack, establishing a 2.92 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. He has also made 17 Calder Cup Playoff appearances. Prior to the AHL, he appeared across five seasons for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Internationally, the 6-1, 176-pound goaltender has represented Team Canada in several tournaments, including the 2025 IIHF World Championship and the World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022. He helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Garand was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the fourth round, 103rd overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.