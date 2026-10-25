Rangers Agree to Terms with James Reimer

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By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender James Reimer on a one-year contract.

Reimer, 38, appeared in one game for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, making 35 saves and posting a shutout. During the 2025-26 season, he appeared in 14 games for the Ottawa Senators, posting a 7-4-2 record, a 2.42 goals against average and a .886 save percentage.

The Morweena, Manitoba native has appeared in 539 career NHL games across 16 seasons between the Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Senators. He has posted a career 232-191-67 record, a 2.88 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. In 11 postseason appearances, he has posted a 5-5 record, a 2.70 goals against average and a .925 save percentage. During the 2017-18 season, Reimer established a career high 22 wins and matched his career high of four shutouts.

Internationally, the 6-2, 200-pound goaltender represented Canada at the World Championships in 2014 and 2011. He also appeared in two games for Team Canada at the 2025 Spengler Cup.

Reimer was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round, 99th overall, of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

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