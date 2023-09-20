Rangers 2023 Content Day

New York Rangers hockey is back.
On Wednesday, the Rangers reported to White Plains to officially begin the 2023-24 season as they hosted their annual Content Day.
The Rangers kicked off the 2023-24 season with their annual Content Day on Wednesday
New York Rangers hockey is back.
On Wednesday, the Rangers reported to White Plains to officially begin the 2023-24 season as they hosted their annual Content Day.
The players first arrived at the team’s training center where they completed fitness testing followed by a team meeting.
The team then participated in various on-ice sets featuring red and blue lights and smoke.
Soon after, the players went station-to-station in the various rooms for content to be captured and displayed throughout the season in-arena, on social media channels, for promos and in longform feature series.
The players received touch ups for their annual headshot photos.
They filled out a “First Day of School” whiteboard.
They took photos in apparel that will be sold this upcoming season.
Vincent Trocheck’s five-year-old son, Leo, served as this year’s Junior Rangers reporter where he would ask players various questions.
The players returned to another room where they were paired up and answered a variety of questions as a pair and as a competition against one another.
Some players watched as a magician performed tricks on them and their teammates.
Lastly, some players sat down for long-form episodics.
And with another busy Content Day in the books, the team officially begins Training Camp on Thursday morning.