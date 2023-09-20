News Feed

Rangers Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
The Patrick Family – An Incomparable Rangers Legacy
Berard and Sykora Eagerly Eyeing First Full Season
Robertson, Henriksson and Trivigno Helping Set the Tone at Rookie Camp
Rangers Rookie Camp to Begin on Wednesday, September 13
Rangers Announce Hockey Operations Staff Updates
Rangers Agree to Terms with Alexis Lafrenière
Rangers Show Support at Shoulder Check Showcase
Wheeler Welcoming Opportunity with Rangers
Getting to Know Blake Wheeler
Rangers Agree to Terms with Brandon Scanlin
Rangers Agree to Terms with Ty Emberson
Rangers Agree to Terms with K'Andre Miller
Budding Barbashev On His Year in Review & What's Up Next
Megan Bozek, Guest Coach With Rangers at Development Camp
Othmann Embracing the Process of Development
Red, White, and Blue
New York Rangers 2023 Free Agency Class

Rangers 2023 Content Day

The Rangers kicked off the 2023-24 season with their annual Content Day on Wednesday

By Sasha Kandrach
@KandrachSasha

New York Rangers hockey is back. 

On Wednesday, the Rangers reported to White Plains to officially begin the 2023-24 season as they hosted their annual Content Day.

The players first arrived at the team’s training center where they completed fitness testing followed by a team meeting.

The team then participated in various on-ice sets featuring red and blue lights and smoke.

Soon after, the players went station-to-station in the various rooms for content to be captured and displayed throughout the season in-arena, on social media channels, for promos and in longform feature series. 

The players received touch ups for their annual headshot photos. 

They filled out a “First Day of School” whiteboard. 

They took photos in apparel that will be sold this upcoming season. 

Vincent Trocheck’s five-year-old son, Leo, served as this year’s Junior Rangers reporter where he would ask players various questions. 

The players returned to another room where they were paired up and answered a variety of questions as a pair and as a competition against one another.

Some players watched as a magician performed tricks on them and their teammates. 

Lastly, some players sat down for long-form episodics.

And with another busy Content Day in the books, the team officially begins Training Camp on Thursday morning.

