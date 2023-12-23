Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers

GOAL ON MAN ADVANTAGE - The Rangers scored a power play goal in a sixth-straight game and have power play goals in 11 of their last 13 games and in 24 of 31 games this season. The team’s 31 power play goals this year are the second most in the NHL.

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to six games (6G-4A) with an assist and goal. He has points in 14 of his last 15 contests (10G-10A). Since November 22, his 10 goals and 20 points are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

Blake Wheeler scored the first goal of the game, giving him six points (3G-3A) in his past five games.

scored the first goal of the game, giving him six points (3G-3A) in his past five games. Chris Kreider collected two assists for six points (2G-4A) in his last five games. Kreider has 21 points in his last 24 games (11G-10A).