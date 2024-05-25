Postgame Notes: Game Two vs. Panthers

FRIDAY NIGHT FUN - The Rangers evened the series with a 2-1 victory, improving to 9-3 in the playoffs and 5-2 at home.
LATE NIGHT HEROICS - New York improved to 3-0 in the extra session this postseason. Tonight marked the 100th playoff overtime game in franchise history.
- Barclay Goodrow won the game with his second career overtime goal (Game 7 FR vs. VGK, 2019) and fourth goal of the postseason.
- Vincent Trocheck scored his seventh goal of the playoffs and notched an assist on the OTG, giving him points in nine of 12 playoff games (7G-9A). Trocheck recorded his seventh multi-point game of the postseason, tied with Mika Zibanejad (7 GP in 2022) for the second-most multi-point outings in a playoff year in Rangers history. The only player with more is Brian Leetch (9 GP in 1994). His seven goals are tied for the fourth most in the NHL and the most he’s scored in a playoff year in his career.
- Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves on 27 shots to earn his ninth win of the playoffs. He has now allowed three or fewer goals in 34 of his last 35 playoff games dating back to Game 5 of the First Round in 2022. Since 2021-22, his 22 playoff wins rank second in the NHL.
- Artemi Panarin collected his eighth assist of the postseason and has 12 points (4G-8A) in 12 postseason games.
- Adam Fox assisted on the game-opening goal to improve his career postseason totals to 31 helpers. Fox’s 31 assists tie Ryan McDonagh for the fourth most in franchise history among defensemen. The only blueliners with more are Brian Leetch (61), Brad Park (32) and Ron Greschner (32).