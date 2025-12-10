Where can I find the Kith for Rangers collection pop-up store?
NYR - Kith Pop Up - FAQ
The Kith for Rangers collection will be available for purchase at our pop-up store in Chase Square. Chase Square is located in the main entrance of Madison Square Garden on 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 33rd Street.You do not need a wristband, appointment, or game ticket to access the pop-up.
How can I access the pop-up store?
Simply enter Chase Square, located in Madison Square Garden at 7th Avenue and 32nd Street. The pop-up is located past the security area. You may only visit the store at the listed hours, below. You may not line -up outside of stated store hours. You do not need a wristband, appointment, or game ticket to access the pop-up.
What are the dates and hours of the pop-up?
The pop-up is open on Monday, December 15 at 5PM.
Can I return my purchase?
No, all sales are final.