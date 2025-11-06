Mark Messier – Hats Off to The Captain

Throughout his legendary career, Mark Messier had the ability to rise to the occasion and deliver a memorable performance. That was never more evident than in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final in 1994, when he followed up his guarantee that the Rangers would win the contest by recording a natural hat trick in the third period to lead the team to victory.

The next hat trick that Messier tallied after “The Guarantee” game – which took place 30 years ago today on November 6, 1995, at Madison Square Garden – was another vintage moment in his storied legacy.

Let’s set the scene. The Rangers’ opponent that evening was the Calgary Flames, a team that Messier had battled with numerous times when he was a member of the Edmonton Oilers. His former head coach and general manager with the Oilers, Glen Sather, was in attendance for the game because the NHL was holding meetings for the league’s general managers in New York a few days later. Several members of Messier’s family – his mom, dad, grandmother, and sister – were also in attendance because Messier was scheduled to hold a press conference the following day announcing the renewal of “The Mark Messier Point Club” to benefit the Tomorrows Children’s Fund.

In addition, Messier was on the verge of reaching a major milestone, as he entered the game with 497 career NHL goals.

Near the midway point of the second period, Messier scored his 498th career goal, as a rebound came to him near the bottom of the right circle and he put a shot over Flames goaltender Rick Tabaracci – knocking the water bottle off the top of the net – to tie the game 1-1. Early in the third period, Messier put the Rangers ahead with his 499th career goal. As the Flames were in the midst of a line change, the Blueshirts’ captain entered the zone on the left wing boards and wound up to take a slap shot from the left circle – which was something he did not often do; the shot went through Tabaracci’s pads and into the net.

Messier notched an assist on Adam Graves’ power play goal less than two minutes later to extend the Rangers’ lead, but the Flames countered with a goal of their own. With seven and a half minutes remaining in the third period, Messier took a pass from Graves and entered the Flames’ zone by the right wing boards. Once the Rangers’ captain had the puck in the zone, he took his patented wrist shot from the off-wing – with his right leg up in the air – that had led to so many goals throughout his career.

Once again, Messier’s shot went through Tabaracci’s pads, giving him his 500th career NHL goal and a hat trick, as well as the Rangers a 4-2 lead.