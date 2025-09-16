Game 7 Named First-Ever Official Jersey Patch Partner of the New York Rangers

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”) today announced a landmark partnership with GAME 7, naming the multi-platform sports and entertainment brand the first-ever jersey patch partner of the New York Rangers.

Beginning with the upcoming Rangers centennial season in 2025-26, the two companies will kick off a multifaceted partnership that will provide GAME 7 with year-round exposure across MSG’s unrivaled set of sports and entertainment properties. Together, the Rangers and GAME 7 are celebrating the very essence of “Game 7” moments—the stages where greatness is born, where stars become champions and where champions become legends—reflecting the shared spirit that brought GAME 7 and the Rangers together.

“Our search for a partner that would be so deeply ingrained in both the Rangers and Madison Square Garden led us directly to GAME 7, which we believe is an absolutely perfect fit,” said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer, MSG Sports. “We have a deep-seated relationship with GAME 7 co-founder and Rangers legend Mark Messier, which makes this such a genuine, natural alignment. Mark and his team at GAME 7 have created something special and as our organization embarks on our centennial season, we look forward to continued collaboration for years to come.”

The partnership will debut on Sunday, Sept. 21 with the Rangers’ first preseason game, and will have GAME 7 featured on all Rangers game jerseys—including the Centennial jersey—marking the first time the Rangers have brought a brand partner directly onto the jersey in their 100-year history. This visibility extends to retail, with the logo appearing on jerseys sold at Madison Square Garden's in-arena store locations.

“For me, the Rangers will always be family, and Madison Square Garden will always feel like home,” said Mark Messier, co-founder of GAME 7. “To now see GAME 7—something we built with the same passion and commitment to greatness that defined my years on the ice—become part of the Rangers’ journey is incredibly meaningful. This partnership unites a legendary franchise, the world’s most iconic arena and a brand created to inspire people to rise to their greatest challenges. As the Rangers celebrate 100 years, it’s an honor to play a role in connecting the team’s history with its future and to help bring even more unforgettable experiences to fans who have always been at the heart of this organization.”

This partnership underscores the shared values of GAME 7, the Rangers and Madison Square Garden—uniting a brand inspired by performance, a storied franchise and the world’s most iconic arena, to shape the next chapter of sports and entertainment together.

“There’s no bigger statement in sports than putting GAME 7 on the Rangers jersey,” said Mat Vlasic, CEO of GAME 7. “The Rangers are entering 100 years of grit and greatness, and we’re here to match that energy. GAME 7 isn’t about playing it safe — it’s about stepping into the biggest moments and owning them. To launch this partnership with Madison Square Garden and bring Mark back home is a defining moment for all of us. Together, we’ll create unforgettable experiences for Rangers fans both on and off the ice.”

GAME 7 will also be a part of a Rangers centennial season theme night game at The Garden during the 2025-26 season. In addition, throughout the season, the brand will partner with the Rangers on exclusive merchandise drops—designed to become coveted keepsakes for fans—alongside an original content series that will be shown across Rangers digital channels.