From The Crease to The Rafters

When the Rangers acquired Giacomin in a trade with the Providence Reds of the American Hockey League on May 17, 1965, general manager Emile Francis – a former Rangers goaltender before his managerial career – hoped that he would have a cornerstone in net for the foreseeable future. Although the start of Giacomin’s tenure didn’t go as smoothly as he or the Rangers hoped, he ultimately proved Francis right.

Giacomin – wearing jersey No. 30 – made his NHL debut with the Rangers on October 24, 1965, against the Montreal Canadiens at MSG. By the time he made his second NHL start three days later, he had switched to jersey No. 1. For the next decade, he would star in the Rangers’ net wearing that number.

Building on the legacy that had been established by goaltenders such as Lorne Chabot, John Ross Roach, Andy Aitkenhead, Dave Kerr, Chuck Rayner, and Gump Worsley, Giacomin led the Rangers to nine consecutive playoff appearances between 1966-67 and 1974-75. In his first full season as the starting goaltender in 1966-67, Giacomin was the runner-up for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player. In 1970-71, he and teammate Gilles Villemure won the Vezina Trophy. And in 1971-72, Giacomin helped the Rangers advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Along the way, Giacomin became popular with teammates and Rangers fans, while also earning the respect of his opponents and those who rooted for opposing teams.

“I was a Philadelphia Flyers fan when I was a kid,” Richter, a native of Abington, Pennsylvania, said recently, “but I loved Eddie Giacomin. I remember having a hockey stamp of his when I was a kid. Eddie was such a cool guy, and he handled the puck like nobody else. I was just so enamored by him and he played so well against the Flyers for so many years that you came to appreciate him. That’s when you know you’re a great player – when the people who want you to lose are kind of cheering for you because you’re that good. Eddie was that kind of player.”

“He was our emotional leader,” said Steve Vickers, who was teammates with Giacomin for parts of four seasons. “He was our captain, just without the ‘C’ (on his jersey).”

During his tenure with the Rangers, Giacomin broke Worsley’s franchise record for wins and Kerr’s record for shutouts. Beyond his exceptional statistics on the ice, Giacomin’s impact on the Rangers and their fans was cemented two days after his departure from the Rangers, when he returned to MSG in a Detroit Red Wings uniform. On that night – November 2, 1975 – Giacomin received a standing ovation from Rangers fans from the time he stepped on the ice, and they began the familiar chant of “Edd-ie! Edd-ie! Edd-ie!” before the National Anthem started. And they cheered Giacomin throughout the entire game.

“So many things have happened on that stage (at MSG),” longtime Rangers PR director John Halligan said years later. “But I think the uniqueness of this particular moment, the fact that he was coming back with another team and having 17,500 people root for him, we’ll probably never see that again.”