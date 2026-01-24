Brian Leetch – 2 Months 2 Remember

The 1994 Stanley Cup Final was the apex of Leetch’s dominant two-month stretch of hockey. In Game 1 against the Canucks, he made two highlight-reel plays to record his two assists. On the Rangers’ first goal, he made a backhand, no-look pass to set up a shot for Kovalev, and Steve Larmer converted on the rebound to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Then, with the score tied, 1-1, in the third period, Leetch carried the puck into the Vancouver zone and wound up as if he was going to shoot the puck from the right circle. Instead, while gliding back towards the right wing boards, he fired a pass across the ice to Kovalev – who was all alone at the bottom of the left circle – and he scored to give the Rangers the lead.

Leetch had five shots on goal in Game 1, but the shot attempt that was most memorable was not on goal. With less than a minute remaining in overtime, Leetch was able to skate away from Vancouver’s Pavel Bure and had a chance to win the game with a shot in between the circles. The shot beat Canucks goalie Kirk McLean, but the puck hit the crossbar. Bure retrieved the puck for Vancouver and on the ensuing rush up the ice, Greg Adams won the game for the Canucks.

In Game 2, Leetch and his teammates kept Bure off the scoresheet for only the second time in 19 playoff games to that point. With the Rangers clinging to a 2-1 lead late in the third period, Leetch took a backhand shot from his own zone that went all the way down the ice and into the empty-net to seal a 3-1 victory and tie the series at one game apiece.

Although Vancouver took an early lead in Game 3, the Rangers stormed back to score five unanswered goals. Leetch scored two of those five goals – the first one was a shot from the point that hit McLean and went into the net to tie the game, and the second was on a rebound chance late in the second period that gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

Game 4 was another virtuoso Leetch performance, one in which he was involved in all areas of the ice. The Canucks jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Leetch cut the Rangers’ deficit in half early in the second period, as he scored his 10th goal of the playoffs. Then, later in the period, he was involved in one of the most memorable plays of the series, as he tripped Bure to prevent a breakaway chance. Bure’s penalty shot was stopped by Richter, and before the period ended, Leetch tallied an assist on Zubov’s power play goal that tied the game.

With five-and-a-half minutes remaining in regulation, the Rangers had a power play opportunity. Leetch picked up the puck in the Rangers’ zone and skated with it through the neutral zone and into Vancouver’s end. He took a slash from the Canucks’ Brian Glynn on his left arm at the blue line, but he kept skating into the zone. He took another slash from Vancouver’s Murray Craven on his right arm as he got to the right circle, but he maintained control of the puck. Then, Leetch slid a pass past the stick of the Canucks’ Jyrki Lumme and onto the stick of Kovalev, who scored to put the Rangers ahead, 3-2. Leetch would add another assist on a goal by Larmer with just over two minutes remaining in the game, marking his third four-point game of the playoffs. The victory put the Rangers one win away from the Stanley Cup.

The Canucks rebounded and had their two best games of the series in Game 5 and Game 6, setting up a winner-take-all Game 7 at MSG. Just over 11 minutes into the first period, Messier entered Vancouver’s zone with the puck and made a drop pass to Zubov, who then made a cross-ice pass to Leetch at the bottom left circle. With McLean slow to get across to the far post, the net was wide open. With ‘The Garden Faithful’ rising in anticipation of the moment, Leetch calmly shot the puck into the vacant net to put the Rangers ahead. The Blueshirts never relinquished the lead, winning the contest, 3-2, to capture the Stanley Cup.