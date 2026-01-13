Point Taken – The Longest Point Streak in Rangers History

Looking back at the 19-game point streak the Blueshirts posted during the 1939-40 season

TDIH011326_169
By Michael Rappaport

In his autobiography When the Rangers Were Young, Frank Boucher described the 1939-40 Rangers as the best hockey team he had ever seen.

Boucher, who had starred for the Rangers as a player during their first 12 seasons of existence, took over as the team’s head coach for the 1939-40 season, replacing the legendary Lester Patrick. Early in the season, the Blueshirts began two different streaks that established franchise records – a 19-game point streak and a 10-game winning streak.

While the 10-game winning streak has been equaled on two occasions by Rangers teams (once in 1972-73 and once in 2023-24), no other Blueshirts squad has posted a point streak of 19 or more games in length.

Here is a breakdown of the 19-game point streak the Rangers earned in 1939-40, a season which culminated with the team winning the Stanley Cup.

GettyImages-73874706

Frank Boucher (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

1. November 23, 1939 at Montreal Canadiens (1-1 tie) Record during streak: 0-0-1

The Rangers had a 1-3-2 record early in the 1939-40 season before playing the Canadiens. Neither team scored a goal through the first 54 minutes and 29 seconds of the contest until the Rangers’ Dutch Hiller tallied a shorthanded goal with 5:31 remaining in regulation. Montreal, however, tied the game with less than three minutes remaining in the period, sending the game into overtime.

The Canadiens had the better chances through the first half of the 10-minute overtime period (in 1939-40, overtime was a 10-minute period that was not sudden death), but Rangers goaltender Dave Kerr denied every opportunity the Canadiens had.

2. November 26, 1939 at Boston Bruins (2-2 tie) Record during streak: 0-0-2

The contest between the Rangers and Bruins was the first time the teams faced each other since their seven-game series in the Semifinals the year prior. New York and Boston had the two best records in the NHL in 1938-39 (and would again in 1939-40), although when they played against each other in this game, they were near the bottom of the NHL standings. Still, every game between these rivals in this era brought out the best of both squads.

After neither team scored a goal in the first period, Rangers forward Bryan Hextall tallied his first goal of the season just past the midway point of the second period to give New York a 1-0 lead. The Bruins tied the game before the period was over and took a 2-1 lead early in the third period on a goal from Eddie Shore, but Rangers forward Clint Smith scored less than two minutes later to tie the contest and help the Blueshirts earn a point in the standings.

3. November 28, 1939 vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-1 win) Record during streak: 1-0-2

Back at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers took an early lead against the Red Wings and held onto it throughout the game. Neil Colville – the center of the “Bread Line” with his brother, Mac Colville, and Alex Shibicky – opened the scoring with a power play goal just over five minutes into the contest.

Hextall extended the Rangers’ lead to two with a goal 1:24 into the second period, and even though Detroit scored a power play goal with three seconds remaining in the middle frame, Lynn Patrick tallied a goal 6:20 into the third period to help the Blueshirts regain a two-goal lead. Shibicky then closed out the scoring with 22 seconds left in the contest and finished the game with three points (one goal, two assists).

4. November 30, 1939 at Chicago Black Hawks (7-2 win) Record during streak: 2-0-2

The Rangers’ offensive depth was on display in their victory over Chicago, although if it were not for the spectacular goaltending of Kerr in the first few minutes of the game, the trajectory of the contest could have been different.

After Kerr kept Chicago off the board through the first five minutes, Lynn Patrick scored a power play goal to put the Rangers ahead. The Black Hawks tied the score before the period was over, but the Blueshirts took a 3-1 lead in the second period as Neil Colville and Alf Pike each scored goals less than two minutes apart.

Neil Colville added to the Rangers’ lead in the third period with a shorthanded goal, and before the contest was over, Phil Watson, Ott Heller, and Mac Colville had all scored goals for New York. The “Bread Line” combined for eight points (three goals, five assists) in the convincing win.

5. December 2, 1939 vs. New York Americans (1-1 tie) Record during streak: 2-0-3

Every contest in the Rangers-Americans rivalry was intense, as bragging rights were on the line for the two teams that called Madison Square Garden home.

Neither team scored a goal for two-and-a-half periods in a fierce, tight-checking contest. With 7:02 remaining in regulation, Rangers forward Kilby MacDonald – who ultimately won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in 1939-40 – scored his first career NHL goal to put the Blueshirts ahead. The Americans, however, finally beat Kerr 52 seconds later to even the score once again, and the contest would end in a 1-1 tie.

6. December 10, 1939 vs. Boston Bruins (3-2 win) Record during streak: 3-0-3

With the “Ice Follies of 1940” figure skating show taking place at MSG, the Rangers had a weeklong break in their schedule. A well-rested Blueshirts team faced the Bruins, who entered the contest with a five-game point streak of their own.

Boston took a 1-0 lead 8:21 into the contest, but MacDonald scored his second goal in as many games to tie the score. Pike put the Blueshirts ahead with a goal in the second period, and even though the Bruins tied the game in the third period, Hextall scored off a rush into Boston’s zone with 7:24 remaining in regulation.

Hextall’s goal stood as the game-winner, as the Rangers ended Boston’s point streak at five games and extended their own to six games.

GettyImages-83075215

Bryan Hextall (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

7. December 14, 1939 vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-2 tie) Record during streak: 3-0-4

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead with two goals in the second period, as Hextall scored his fourth goal of the season and set up Muzz Patrick’s first goal of the year. While Kerr held Detroit scoreless through two periods, the Red Wings scored two goals in a span of 4:50 during the third period to rally and tie the Rangers.

8. December 16, 1939 at Montreal Canadiens (4-2 win) Record during streak: 4-0-4

Thanks to spectacular goaltending from Kerr, the Rangers prevented the Canadiens from taking an early lead in Montreal. Then, 8:26 into the first period, Hextall scored his fifth goal of the season – finishing a terrific sequence with his linemates, center Phil Watson and left wing Dutch Hiller – to put the Rangers ahead.

Montreal tied the game just before the midway point of the second period, but Pike put the Rangers back in front five minutes later. In the third period, MacDonald scored two goals to ensure that the Blueshirts would win the contest. With the victory, the Rangers moved into a tie with the Canadiens for third place in the league standings.

9. December 17, 1939 at Detroit Red Wings (0-0 tie) Record during streak: 4-0-5

After defeating the Canadiens on a Saturday night in Montreal, the Rangers took the train to Detroit to play the Red Wings the following day. Detroit, meanwhile, entered the game rested, having not played since its tie against the Rangers three days prior.

Both the Rangers and Red Wings resorted to having a defensive-minded approach throughout the contest, and while the Blueshirts prevented Detroit from having many chances against Kerr, they also were unable to create many opportunities for themselves. After 60 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime, the game ended as it began, with the score tied 0-0.

10. December 19, 1939 vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-2 win) Record during streak: 5-0-5

The Rangers took an early 2-0 lead thanks to their top two lines. First, Neil Colville scored 6:33 into the game by burying the rebound of Shibicky’s initial shot, and then less than three minutes later, Hiller took a pass from Hextall and scored on a wrist shot.

Late in the second period, Neil Colville set up Mac Colville for a goal to give the Blueshirts a 3-1 lead. After Kerr prevented Montreal from cutting its deficit through the first half of the third period, MacDonald and Hiller each scored goals in a span of 1:36 to seal a win for the Rangers and extend the team’s point streak to 10 games.

11. December 23, 1939 vs. Chicago Black Hawks (7-1 win) Record during streak: 6-0-5

For the second time during their point streak, the Rangers racked up seven goals in a convincing win over Chicago. On this occasion, the contest took place on a Saturday night at MSG, and the Blueshirts wasted little time giving The Garden Faithful something to cheer about.

On this night, it was the Hiller-Watson-Hextall line that led the Rangers offensively. Hiller opened the scoring 3:29 into the contest, and then Hextall scored two goals in a span of 11 seconds at 13:30 and 13:41 of the first period to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead. In the final minute of the frame, defenseman and team captain Art Coulter, who wasn’t known for his offense, scored a power play goal to give the Blueshirts a four-goal advantage.

Over the final two periods, Shibicky scored two goals and Lynn Patrick added a goal of his own.

GettyImages-52758498

Lynn Patrick (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

12. December 25, 1939 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-1 win) Record during streak: 7-0-5

In this matchup between the Rangers and Maple Leafs on Christmas at MSG, the Blueshirts had an opportunity to pass Toronto and move into second place the league standings. The Rangers ultimately gave themselves this present with a thorough effort against the Maple Leafs.

Smith opened the scoring with a power play goal 4:36 into the contest. In the second period, Hiller and Hextall each scored a goal – with Watson setting up both – and then defenseman Babe Pratt tallied his first goal of the season with 4:24 remaining in regulation.

13. December 29, 1939 vs. Boston Bruins (4-0 win) Record during streak: 8-0-5

After the Rangers defeated the Bruins on December 10 to halt their five-game point streak, the Bruins began a new seven-game point streak, which included a five-game winning streak. They carried both of those streaks into their matchup with the Blueshirts on December 29 at MSG.

Once again, the Rangers ended Boston’s run and extended their own streaks.

The first period featured several scoring chances at both ends of the ice, but it wasn’t until Shibicky converted on a pass from Neil Colville at 15:33 of the first period that a team was on the board.

From there, Kerr protected the Rangers’ one-goal lead. The Blueshirts gave Kerr some breathing room with 6:57 remaining in regulation, when a passing sequence between Pike, Smith, and Lynn Patrick ended with Patrick scoring to extend New York’s lead to two. Neil Colville and MacDonald each added goals in the final minutes of regulation, as the Blueshirts extended their point streak to 13 games, matching the franchise record they had established in 1934-35.

14. December 31, 1939 vs. New York Americans (5-2 win) Record during streak: 9-0-5

When the Rangers posted a 13-game point streak during the 1934-35 season – the longest in franchise history at the time – the Americans ended the run with a 6-4 victory over their rivals.

On New Year’s Eve in 1939, the Americans once again had the chance to prevent the Rangers from extending a 13-game point streak and give themselves something else to celebrate entering the new year.

The results this time, however, were different.

Lynn Patrick and Pike each scored a goal in the first period to give the Blueshirts a 2-0 lead, and Smith and Hextall each tallied goals in the second period to extend the Rangers’ advantage to four. Smith added another goal late in the third period after the Americans had scored twice, ending any hopes of a rally from the Rangers’ rivals.

GettyImages-71576132

Alf Pike (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

15. January 2, 1940 at Boston Bruins (6-4 win) Record during streak: 10-0-5

The Rangers entered the new year and traveled to Boston with a franchise-record 14-game point streak and a five-game winning streak, courtesy of sweeping a five-game homestand.

The Bruins posted a 10-2-1 record in December – with their only two losses coming against the Rangers – and were sitting two points ahead of the Blueshirts for first place in the NHL standings. Boston also hoped that a change in venue would result in a different outcome.

The teams traded goals throughout the first half of the contest. Boston held leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 until just past the midway point of the second period, when MacDonald tallied two goals in a span of 1:07 to put the Rangers ahead. Heller extended the Blueshirts’ lead to two late in the second period and Hextall gave New York a 6-3 lead with his 10th goal of the season early in the third period.

When the night was over, the Rangers had a 15-game point streak, a six-game winning streak, and a three-way tie with the Bruins and Maple Leafs atop the NHL standings.

16. January 4, 1940 at New York Americans (6-2 win) Record during streak: 11-0-5

This contest was listed as a home game for the Americans at MSG, but the Rangers made themselves right at home from the drop of the puck.

Shibicky opened the scoring 2:17 into the contest and Lynn Patrick, who was playing with a broken nose, extended the Blueshirts’ lead to two late in the first period. Neil Colville and Hiller each scored in the second period to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead, and Shibicky and Pike each added a goal in the third period with the game out of reach.

With the victory, the Rangers moved into sole possession of first place in the NHL standings, while the Americans dropped into a tie with the Red Wings for last place in the seven-team league.

17. January 7, 1940 vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-0 win) Record during streak: 12-0-5

As had been the case in several previous meetings between the Rangers and Red Wings, the contest was a defensive stalemate. Neither team scored a goal in the first period as scoring chances were at a premium during the opening 20 minutes.

Just over five minutes into the second period, MacDonald scored on his own rebound to tally his ninth goal of the season and give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Kerr kept the Red Wings off the board, and late in the third period, Pratt and Hextall each tallied a goal to give the Blueshirts insurance goals, and ultimately, a 3-0 victory.

18. January 11, 1940 vs. Chicago Black Hawks (5-3 win) Record during streak: 13-0-5

In both the first period and second period of the contest, Hextall scored to give the Rangers the lead, and Chicago tallied a goal before the end of the period to tie the score.

With the score tied 2-2 and just under six minutes into the third period, Lynn Patrick took a backhand shot that eluded Chicago goaltender Paul Goodman and put the Blueshirts in front. Pratt and Neil Colville each registered a goal of their own in the third period to extend the Rangers’ lead, and the team skated off the ice with an 18-game point streak and a nine-game winning streak.

19. January 13, 1940 at Toronto Maple Leafs (4-1 win) Record during streak: 14-0-5

On a Saturday night in Toronto, the Rangers set out to make NHL history. Hextall, as he had so many times during the team’s memorable run, scored a goal – it was his 14th goal and 21st point of the point streak – to put the Rangers ahead.

The Maple Leafs tied the game in the second period, and the contest remained tied going into the final 20 minutes of regulation. Early in the third period, Neil Colville scored his 11th goal of the season to put the Blueshirts ahead. Less than three minutes later, Watson scored a shorthanded goal to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead, and MacDonald ended any hopes of a Toronto comeback by scoring a goal with 7:03 remaining in regulation.

The Rangers’ victory extended their winning streak to 10 games and their point streak to 19 games. By posting a 19-game point streak, the Blueshirts established a new NHL record, eclipsing the 18-game streak that the Canadiens had during the 1927-28 season.

The End of the Streak (and The Start of a New One)

After their record-setting win over the Maple Leafs, the Rangers took the train to Chicago for a matchup against the Black Hawks the following night. The streak ended in Chicago, as the Rangers lost, 2-1.

The end of the streak did not signal an end to the Rangers’ success, as they won their next five games, giving them a record of 19-1-5 over a 25-game stretch from November 23, 1939 through January 28, 1940.

The Rangers finished the 1939-40 regular season with the second-best record in the NHL, just three points behind the Bruins. New York, however, defeated Boston in six games in the Semifinals – avenging its series loss to Boston the year prior – before defeating Toronto in six games to win the Stanley Cup.

Hextall, boosted by his goal scoring prowess during the 19-game point streak, led the NHL with 24 goals in 1939-40, and he also scored the Cup-clinching goal in overtime of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in Toronto. Kerr won the Vezina Trophy, leading the NHL with a 1.54 goals against average and eight shutouts during the season before posting a league-best 1.56 goals against average and three shutouts in 12 playoff contests.

Hextall and Kerr were named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team at right wing and goaltender, respectively, while Neil Colville (center) and Coulter (defense) were named to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team.

But the 1939-40 Rangers were about more than just individual players. They were, as their head coach said, the best team he had ever seen.

GettyImages-141418135

NEW YORK, NY - 1939: The New York Rangers pose for the team portrait circa 1939 at the Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Top row: Head coach Frank Boucher, Lynn Patrick, Neil Colville, Ott Heller, Bryan Hextall, Babe Pratt, Muzz Patrick, Alf Pike and Lester Patrick. Bottom row: Alex Shibicky, Phil Watson, Kilby MacDonald, Art Coulter, goalie Dave Kerr, Mac Colville, Clint Smith, Dutch Hiller and trainer Harry Winterly. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

News Feed

Rangers vs. Kraken: Postgame Notes

A Celebration of The Captain

Rangers vs. Kraken: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Bruins: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Sabres: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Sabres: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Mammoth: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Mammoth: Pregame Notes

A Miami Classic: Rangers Shine Outdoors

Rangers at Panthers: Postgame Notes

Welcome to Miami: Rangers Set for the Winter Classic

Rangers at Panthers: Pregame Notes

Outdoor Classics

Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Capitals: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Hurricanes: Pregame Notes