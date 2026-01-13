Point Taken – The Longest Point Streak in Rangers History

In his autobiography When the Rangers Were Young, Frank Boucher described the 1939-40 Rangers as the best hockey team he had ever seen.

Boucher, who had starred for the Rangers as a player during their first 12 seasons of existence, took over as the team’s head coach for the 1939-40 season, replacing the legendary Lester Patrick. Early in the season, the Blueshirts began two different streaks that established franchise records – a 19-game point streak and a 10-game winning streak.

While the 10-game winning streak has been equaled on two occasions by Rangers teams (once in 1972-73 and once in 2023-24), no other Blueshirts squad has posted a point streak of 19 or more games in length.

Here is a breakdown of the 19-game point streak the Rangers earned in 1939-40, a season which culminated with the team winning the Stanley Cup.