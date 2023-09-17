Berard and Sykora Eagerly Eyeing First Full Season

Another new hockey season is in store, which means new opportunities, new faces and new potential.

As the New York Rangers continue hosting their annual Rookie Camp, prospects like Brett Berard and Adam Sykora are eager for the coming weeks as they officially embark upon their respective first full professional seasons of North American hockey.

“I'm most excited, of all my emotions,” Berard said. “It’s been a dream of mine my whole life to play pro hockey since I was five years old. Now that it's finally here, it's pretty surreal. I am just looking forward to it. It's awesome and will be really fun to put on a sweater for the first time.”

Berard, who was selected in the fifth round (134th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, hails from East Greenwich, R.I. and wrapped up his collegiate career with the Providence College Friars back in March. During his third and final season, the left winger produced 24 points (10G, 14A) 10 through 36 games. Shortly after, Berard inked his entry-level contract with the Rangers and debuted in his first AHL game with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Now, after a busy summer spent training locally with NHLers like Rangers forward Chris Kreider, Berard is looking forward to this next chapter in his career. The USA Hockey National Team Development Program product is maintaining a narrow mindset as he makes the transition and was purposeful in how he approached his offseason training.

“For me, it's going to come game-by-game,” Berard said. “Really, it’s just making decisions faster and quicker. Getting bigger was another [focus] and then working on my shot and quick release. There’s not as much time or space out there, so I’m just focusing on that. I think it’ll be a big step in the right direction.”

While Berard will face the challenge of playing in at least double the number of regular-season games compared with his collegiate career, a player like Sykora will make the transition from Olympic-sized sheets of ice that are standard in Europe to the smaller 200-foot sheet in North America.

Sykora, who was drafted 63rd overall (second round at the 2022 NHL Draft), is eager for the upcoming season as he will leave his home country of Slovakia to pursue his NHL dreams. After finishing with 21 points (8G, 13A) through 38 games with HK Nitra of the Slovak Extraliga, the versatile forward made his AHL debut with Hartford last spring. Following the Wolf Pack’s Eastern Conference Division Final run, Sykora stuck around and trained with the team through Development Camp in early July before returning back home for the remainder of the summer.

“I got some nice preparation for the summer,” Sykora said. “I was working here for like six weeks. Then, I went home and spent time with the family and trained. Now, I’m ready for the season. I would really like to show myself to the coaches and everybody here. Hopefully, I will be [playing at my maximum effort] especially in the games.”

Sykora made it a point in the offseason to try and add some weight to his 5-foot-10, 172-pound frame, as he prides himself on his tenacious style of play. As he approaches the adjustment of playing on a smaller sheet of ice, the left shot believes it can be an advantage for him.

“It's quicker and faster because obviously the rink is smaller,” Sykora said. “I think I'm ready for that. I play quite physically, that's my game. I think it's maybe an advantage for me to play on this rink [size] and fast so I get more speed here. I will try to score some goals and go to the net. I am trying to be more confident and believe in myself more.”

With two Rookie Camp games in Allentown, Penn. against the Philadelphia Flyers’ rookies and the official start of official training camp next week, there’s lots to look forward to for Berard and Sykora in this exciting chapter of playing hockey full-time.

“It’s important to just take it day–by-day, step–by–step,” Berard said. “I try not to look too far ahead, just be in the moment and just focus on what's in front of me. I will just play my game, skate fast and hard and do what I do best.”