Rangers Rookie Camp to Begin on Wednesday, September 13

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team will hold its 2023-24 Rookie Camp from Wednesday, September 13 to Tuesday, September 19 which includes two games against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

This year's Rookie Camp will feature 24 players (14 forwards, seven defenseman and three goaltenders). Attached is the full Rookie Camp roster.

Below is the schedule for Rookie Camp:

Wednesday, September 13 - Practice (12:30 PM) - MSG Training Center

Thursday, September 14 - Practice (10:30 AM) - MSG Training Center

Friday, September 15 - Rookie Game @ Flyers (7:00 PM) - PPL Center in Allentown, PA

Saturday, September 16 - Rookie Game @ Flyers (5:00 PM) - PPL Center in Allentown, PA

Sunday, September 17 – No Practice

Monday, September 18 – No Practice

Tuesday, September 19 - Practice (12:15 PM) - MSG Training Center

The Training Camp schedule and roster for the Rangers will be released at a later date.