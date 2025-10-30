Team Chad Accordion

Team Chad

Featured Charity Night: Monday, March 2

Website: Click here

Drive Items: Cozy socks and blankets

Donate to Amazon Wish List: Click here

Mission Statement: Team Chad provides essential support to patients and their families who suffer financial hardship during treatment for blood-related cancers.

Counties Served: Carroll, Coffee, Davidson, Gibson, Giles, Hamilton, Lincoln, Maury, Monroe, Overton, Rutherford, Sullivan, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson

About: Team Chad is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing immediate financial and practical support to local families facing cancer. By issuing critical grants, Team Chad relieves the extreme stress caused by housing insecurity, utility bills, and transportation needs, allowing patients to focus fully on their recovery and time with family. Our mission is to provide the peace of mind that is essential to the healing process.

Did you Know?

Three out of four people with cancer worry about how they will pay for treatment and keep up with their day-to-day costs, such as rent and groceries. This financial worry—known as "financial toxicity"—can severely impact their physical recovery.

How will funds be used?

All funds will be used to support our patient assist grants, providing immediate, tangible relief to patients. Our grants pay for patient's mortgage, rent and utilities, ensuring patients can access and complete their life-saving treatment.

Follow Learning Matters:

Insta: @teamchad.us

Facebook: Click Here

LinkedIn: Click Here

