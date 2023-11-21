News Feed

Preds Rally Past Avalanche for 4-3 Win

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Avalanche, Nov. 20

Preds Get Back in Win Column with 4-2 Victory over Blackhawks

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Blackhawks, Nov. 18

Rinne & Weber's Continuing Impact Felt as 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund Turns 10

Preds Coaches, Players Hit the Lanes at Preds and Pins Bowling Tournament

Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee

Preds Prospect Report: College Hockey & Call-Ups

Preds Turkey Tourney Returns on Nov. 25

Forsberg, Josi Score for Preds in 3-2 Loss to Ducks

Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Ducks, Nov. 14

Local Artist Captures Ryan O'Reilly's Storied Career in 'Collage-Style' Portrait

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 18

Bridgestone Arena/SS&E Nominated for Three Pollstar Awards

Preds Fall 7-5 in 'Frustrating' Back-and-Forth Affair with Coyotes

'An Honor to Follow in Their Footsteps': Veterans of Smashville Reflect on Military Service

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Coyotes, Nov. 11

Smashville Showcase Returns to Nashville on Nov. 24-26 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue

SmashvilleShowcase_web
By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (November 21, 2023) – The Nashville Predators announced today that the fourth annual SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase will be held Nov. 24-26 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue and will include Boston University, Minnesota State University and Robert Morris University. The three teams will face off against each other in a round-robin style tournament to compete for the celebrated guitar trophy.

Last year’s showcase featured Northeastern University, Princeton University and Cornell University; Northeastern won the showcase in a matchup against Princeton.

“The SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase is an event that is always circled on our calendars,” Nashville Predators Senior Manager of Diversity Hockey Jennifer Boniecki said. “We are so privileged with hosting some of the best talent that the NCAA has to offer. These three games will showcase some incredible hockey and offer young athletes the opportunity to watch and aspire to play in this event in the future.”

“These mid-season tournaments provide the participating teams the opportunity to gain valuable experience playing schools from other leagues,” Robert Morris University Head Coach Logan Bittle said. “At the same time, our ladies enjoy being involved in these events which help promote the growth of women’s hockey. It will be exciting for us to play in Nashville in front of so many girls' teams participating in the youth tournament!”

Game Schedule:

  • 4 p.m. CT | Nov. 24 | Boston vs. Robert Morris
  • 4 p.m. CT | Nov. 25 | Robert Morris vs. Minnesota State
  • 12 p.m. CT | Nov. 26 | Boston vs. Minnesota State

The women's tournament will be accompanied by the SMASHVILLE Girls Hockey Showcase, which allows aspiring athletes at the Tier I and II levels to compete against each other and watch and learn from some of the best female hockey players in the world.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster for $15/game or a three-day pass for $40.