Smashville Showcase Returns to Nashville on Nov. 24-26 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue

Nashville, Tenn. (November 21, 2023) – The Nashville Predators announced today that the fourth annual SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase will be held Nov. 24-26 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue and will include Boston University, Minnesota State University and Robert Morris University. The three teams will face off against each other in a round-robin style tournament to compete for the celebrated guitar trophy.

Last year’s showcase featured Northeastern University, Princeton University and Cornell University; Northeastern won the showcase in a matchup against Princeton.

“The SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase is an event that is always circled on our calendars,” Nashville Predators Senior Manager of Diversity Hockey Jennifer Boniecki said. “We are so privileged with hosting some of the best talent that the NCAA has to offer. These three games will showcase some incredible hockey and offer young athletes the opportunity to watch and aspire to play in this event in the future.”

“These mid-season tournaments provide the participating teams the opportunity to gain valuable experience playing schools from other leagues,” Robert Morris University Head Coach Logan Bittle said. “At the same time, our ladies enjoy being involved in these events which help promote the growth of women’s hockey. It will be exciting for us to play in Nashville in front of so many girls' teams participating in the youth tournament!”

Game Schedule:

4 p.m. CT | Nov. 24 | Boston vs. Robert Morris

4 p.m. CT | Nov. 25 | Robert Morris vs. Minnesota State

12 p.m. CT | Nov. 26 | Boston vs. Minnesota State

The women's tournament will be accompanied by the SMASHVILLE Girls Hockey Showcase, which allows aspiring athletes at the Tier I and II levels to compete against each other and watch and learn from some of the best female hockey players in the world.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster for $15/game or a three-day pass for $40.