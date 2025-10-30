Safe Haven Accordion

Featured Charity Night: Monday, April 13

Website: Click here

Drive Items: Paper towels, toilet paper, laundry detergent, sponges, and shower curtains.

Donate to Amazon Wish List: Click here

Mission Statement: Safe Haven Family Shelter's mission is to lead the community's efforts to house, support, empower and advocate for families experiencing homelessness in Middle Tennessee.

Counties Served: Davidson county

About: For 41 years, Safe Haven has served as the leading shelter-to-housing program in Middle Tennessee that exclusively serves families experiencing homelessness. Safe Haven leads our community’s efforts to house, support, empower and advocate for families, allowing them to stay together. The team at Safe Haven provides transformative services through a housing-first, trauma-informed model. Our core focus is ensuring families not only have a safe place to live, but the tools and support to remain stably housed and thrive long-term.

Did you Know?

Safe Haven serves around 300 familes and over 600 children anually

How will funds be used?

Safe Haven Family Shelter makes sure families are equipped with essential household to help make families feel at home in shelter and as they move into their own housing. Donations tonight will provide hundreds of these items to families. When families open the door to their own place and see items like bedding, shower curtains, kitchen items and cleaning supplies, they will see how the Preds community came together to support them on their journey home!

Follow Learning Matters:

Insta: @safehaventn

Facebook: Click Here