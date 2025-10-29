Preds Official Podcast: Pete Weber & Terry Crisp - They're So Golden

Legendary Predators Broadcasters Join the PoP Before Their Induction Into the Preds Golden Hall

Preds Official Podcast - Pete Weber & Terry Crisp
By Brooks Bratten
Brooks Bratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Brooks Bratten, Kara Hammer and Max Herz sit down with the newest inductees of the Nashville Predators Golden Hall, Pete Weber and Terry Crisp, as they relive their early days in Smashville and the fun along the way -- including at least one misspent baseball game together, Hockey 101 and Chalk Talk sessions and more jokes than you thought possible in a 53-minute podcast episode.

Click Here to Listen

