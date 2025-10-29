Brooks Bratten, Kara Hammer and Max Herz sit down with the newest inductees of the Nashville Predators Golden Hall, Pete Weber and Terry Crisp, as they relive their early days in Smashville and the fun along the way -- including at least one misspent baseball game together, Hockey 101 and Chalk Talk sessions and more jokes than you thought possible in a 53-minute podcast episode.
Preds Official Podcast: Pete Weber & Terry Crisp - They're So Golden
