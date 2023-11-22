Preds Deliver Turkeys To Nashville Area Families In Need

Just as Thanksgiving brings family, friends and neighbors together, the Nashville Predators and the Metro Nashville Police Department teamed up to give back to the Nashville community.

On Tuesday, Preds players Tyson Barrie, Jeremy Lauzon, Michael McCarron, Juuso Parssinen and Spencer Stastney, as well as Nashville SC defender Taylor Washington joined police officers to provide meals for 50 families with turkeys and Thanksgiving baskets with all of the holiday fixings.

"Just trying to bring everyone close together for the holidays," Barrie said. "Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks for what you have and spending time with your friends and family. If we're able to make that easier for anybody, it means a lot to us."

The annual Thanksgiving outreach with the Nashville Police Department and the Preds Foundation has been operating for more than a decade.

“Our Thanksgiving outreach is a great collaborative effort,” Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. "Every year, our staff jump at the opportunity to purchase 150 baskets full of every Thanksgiving fixing needed for the holiday meal. MNPD hand selects 50 families in the community and we walk door-to-door with our players and GNASH delivering turkeys and baskets. The thought of a warm meal bringing a family together this holiday season warms our hearts - we are grateful to be a small part of their celebration."

Additionally, members of the Preds’ staff delivered 100 meals to five local nonprofits: Children Are People, Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation, Cottage Cove, From Your Father and Nashville Children’s Alliance. In total, the Preds and Preds Foundation provided meals for 150 families in Middle Tennessee.

"It's an amazing opportunity," Barrie said. “It's about getting the family and friends together, not the material things. There's lots to be grateful for and it's great to help families bring that to life."