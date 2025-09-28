Preds Conclude Preseason Back-to-Back With Loss to Hurricanes

Carr, Schaefer Score for Nashville as Final Week of Training Camp Arrives

36384586_Miles_McQuinn_20250929_013402
By Carter Gledhill
Nashville Predators

On the heels of a Saturday night road trip to Tampa Bay, the Nashville Predators closed out their preseason road slate Sunday night in Carolina, where they fell to the Hurricanes by a 4-2 final.

Prospects Tanner Molendyk, Reid Schaefer, Ozzy Weisblatt and Ryan Ufko spotlighted the Preds roster card. The back-to-back nights of away action proved to be a good test for the young talent and those looking to make the Opening Night roster.

“I thought the guys battled, battled all night,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think there were some ebbs and flows of the game where we kind of carried momentum, and then they brought it right back to us. So, I thought guys did a great job.”

“I mean, no quit in this group,” Preds defenseman Nick Blankenburg said. “I know some guys had a couple back-to-backs and late nights last night, and obviously a younger team coming on the road against just a hard-nosed Carolina team. I think there's some things we can learn from and continue to get better at but, I mean, that's what training camps are for, so just continue to build off it and go from there.”

Minutes after a strong penalty kill in the first period, the Preds capitalized on a turnover – forced by Cole O’Hara. Dylan Gambrell ripped a shot on goal, with Daniel Carr cleaning up the rebound in the crease. Carr’s first goal of the preseason gave the Preds an early 1-0 - six minutes into the first frame.

The lead was short-lived, as Carolina’s Felix Unger Sorum scored the equalizer 39 seconds after Carr’s goal..

The teams were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play, but Carolina broke the tie on their first power play of the second act. Bradley Nadeau connected on a slap shot from the right circle to put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1, with five minutes remaining in the period.

The final stanza featured three goals - scored within two minutes - and fireworks as a product of a strong hit from Oasiz Weisblatt leading to a spirited scrap with Kevin Labanc.

“It was fun to see the Wiesblatt brothers play together,” Brunette smiled. “Oasiz is a fun player.”

Nadeau netted his second goal of the night on a quick connection near the post from Logan Stankoven – giving Carolina a 3-1 lead. Nashville responded within a minute, thanks to Schaefer putting a bow on a beautiful sequence from Zachary L’Heureux and Ozzy Weisblatt.

But Charles Alexis Legault silenced Nashville’s comeback effort with a goal 22 seconds later – Carolina carried a 4-2 advantage to the final horn.

With only one preseason game remaining – Oct. 4 at home against the Hurricanes – Blankenburg and the Preds will now look to make the most out of the final week of Training Camp.

“Just continue to enjoy it, right? Like, I'm living the dream right here, just being able to be in an NHL training camp and have fun and just trying to be in the present and just honestly enjoy each day,” Blankenburg said. “My dad always says, ‘Do your best and forget the rest,’ so that's what I'll be doing, just working hard and having fun.”

Notes:

Justus Annunen made 34 saves in net for Nashville.

The Preds have one more preseason game on the schedule - an afternoon tilt against Carolina on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena - before Opening Night arrives on Oct. 9 against Columbus.

News Feed

PRESEASON GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, September 28

Preds Begin Preseason Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Tampa Bay

PRESEASON GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, September 27

Predators Cut Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Preds Proud to Host Gold Star Showcase in Clarksville, Support Military Families Across Nashville and Beyond

Nashville Predators Partner With Hunt Brothers Pizza to Deliver Lunch to Schools for 'Hunk Of Appreciation'

Wood, Martin Impressing Preds Coaches, Teammates During Preseason Opportunities 

Martin Tallies Twice; Preds Fall to Lighting in Shootout 

Terry Crisp and Pete Weber to Be Inducted Into the Preds Golden Hall on Nov. 1, 2025

Preds Official Podcast: Welcome (Back) to Smashville

PRESEASON GAME DAY: Lightning vs. Preds, September 23

Predators Cut Training Camp Roster to 54 Players

Preds Sweep Preseason Doubleheader Against Panthers

PRESEASON GAME DAY: Panthers vs. Preds Doubleheader, September 21

NHL Veteran Haula Returns to Preds With Plenty Left to Prove

Josi Returns to Training Camp '100 Percent' Healthy, Ready to Lead Preds Once More

Training Camp Brings Fresh Start, Renewed Excitement for Preds as New Season Awaits

Schaefer Ready for Training Camp, Eager for Chance to Earn Spot With Preds