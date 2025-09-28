Preds Conclude Preseason Back-to-Back With Loss to Hurricanes

On the heels of a Saturday night road trip to Tampa Bay, the Nashville Predators closed out their preseason road slate Sunday night in Carolina, where they fell to the Hurricanes by a 4-2 final.

Prospects Tanner Molendyk, Reid Schaefer, Ozzy Weisblatt and Ryan Ufko spotlighted the Preds roster card. The back-to-back nights of away action proved to be a good test for the young talent and those looking to make the Opening Night roster.

“I thought the guys battled, battled all night,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think there were some ebbs and flows of the game where we kind of carried momentum, and then they brought it right back to us. So, I thought guys did a great job.”

“I mean, no quit in this group,” Preds defenseman Nick Blankenburg said. “I know some guys had a couple back-to-backs and late nights last night, and obviously a younger team coming on the road against just a hard-nosed Carolina team. I think there's some things we can learn from and continue to get better at but, I mean, that's what training camps are for, so just continue to build off it and go from there.”

Minutes after a strong penalty kill in the first period, the Preds capitalized on a turnover – forced by Cole O’Hara. Dylan Gambrell ripped a shot on goal, with Daniel Carr cleaning up the rebound in the crease. Carr’s first goal of the preseason gave the Preds an early 1-0 - six minutes into the first frame.