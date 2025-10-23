Preds Bounce Back to Beat Canucks

Following Tuesday’s loss, the Predators simply wanted to respond in the right way. Mission accomplished.
Cole Smith scored what proved to be the game-winner as Nashville defeated the Vancouver Canucks by a 2-1 final on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds snap a four-game skid with a victory that played right to their identity.
Ryan O’Reilly tallied while shorthanded for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 21 saves to earn his third win of the campaign and give the Preds a satisfying conclusion to the evening.
“Much better,” O’Reilly said of his group’s effort. “We wanted to defend better. That was a big thing. Last game, we were caught cheating a lot, and I thought we were a lot better tonight. Just being on the right side, being tougher to play against… We stuck with it, and that's a gutsy win… It was a good response by us, and we’ve got something to build off of.”
“I think [we viewed this game as a chance to have] a little bit of a reset in our mindset, and I thought it was evident in the way we played tonight,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought everybody was all in. Everybody pulled and paddled hard and pulled their weight, and it was great to get a win - big save by ‘Juice’ at the end.”
Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, but midway through the middle period, O’Reilly took a pass from Spencer Stastney while shorthanded and sniped a shot past Thatcher Demko for a 1-0 lead.