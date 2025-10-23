Preds Bounce Back to Beat Canucks

From there, Saros and the Nashville defense held firm, including one more massive stop from the netminder in the dying seconds to give the Preds a bounceback win and a much better feeling than they had to start the homestand.

“I thought it was really good,” Preds defenseman Nick Perbix said of the effort. “I mean, I think we played as close to a 60-minute game as we could. Obviously, every game is going to have some adversity, but I thought we pushed through.”

Perbix and Nashville’s penalty kill continued to be excellent once again on Thursday night, including a 5-on-3 kill late in the first period to help the Preds to a perfect 5-for-5 on the PK.

“I think everyone's committed to it,” O’Reilly said of the penalty kill. “I think being on the same page and reading off each other, and I think guys are prepared. Big 5-on-3 kills, big blocks. Huge block by [Roman Josi] there - that kind of sacrifice and being on the same page and work for each other, it’s effective.”

The line of Smith, Michael McCarron and Ozzy Wiesblatt was also especially efficient in the win, and the trio helped to drive play all night with a game-winning goal as the exclamation point.

“They’re kind of the identity line of our team, and they're a little bit of the driver,” Brunette said. “I think, especially when they're playing like they did tonight, and for most of the year, they bring a certain style of play. They're predictable; when you put them out there, you feel very comfortable. I thought they set the tone in the third period from that first shift, and I really think we settled in for the most part that period. They were really good tonight and they've been really good all year, and it's nice to see them get rewarded. They get so many chances and it's nice to see one go in for them.”

Nashville’s homestand continues on Saturday against Los Angeles, and while the Kings will surely provide another tough test, the Preds found a way back into the win column. And as O’Reilly said, they’ve got something to build on once more.

“It feels very good,” Perbix said of the win. “Obviously, there's going to be adversity throughout the season, all the time. There’s a bit much this early…but we’ve just got to build off that.”

Notes:

Prior to Thursday’s game, the Preds recalled forward Matthew Wood from Milwaukee (AHL). The rookie then made his season debut against the Canucks and was tied for the team lead with four shots on goal in 14:28 of ice time.

Preds forward Jonathan Marchessault has continued to practice, but he did not play Thursday and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Nick Blankenburg was scratched against the Canucks.

Nashville’s five-game homestand continues with a back-to-back weekend set that begins Saturday against Los Angeles and finishes Sunday versus Dallas.