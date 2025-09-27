Preds Begin Preseason Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Tampa Bay

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the lone Nashville goal as the Predators fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 4-1 final on Saturday night from Benchmark International Arena. The result sees the Preds move to 2-2-0 in the preseason with two more exhibition games to go.

The Preds certainly had their chances against the Lightning, and the visitors outshot the home team by a 29-17 margin, but Tampa Bay scored a pair of power-play goals to help lead them to victory.

“We had some opportunities…especially in the second and third period, kind of carried the play for the most part,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Had trouble scoring on the power play, had our opportunities, but a lot of positives. I thought a lot of guys played pretty well. These are hard games. You get off the plane, you jump into the first period, and it's tough to get going. So, I thought we battled, we competed, gave ourselves some looks at the end, and weren't able to score.”

“It was fast,” Preds defenseman Tanner Molendyk said. “I mean, a lot of special teams. We did what we could. I felt like we got looks, but in the end we didn't get what we wanted.”

The Lightning had a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play, and they went up by two with a power-play goal in the middle period, but the Preds then had a push, and Wiesblatt tipped in a Fedor Svechkov shot into the twine in his first preseason game of 2025 to get Nashville on the board.