Predators Season Ticket Citizens Enjoy Unforgettable SMASHVILLE Road Trip Experience

Loyal Legion Members Recap Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Trip to Chicago & Milwaukee

preds
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

As Filip Forsberg lifted a backhander past Chicago Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom to deliver his Nashville Predators the 4-3 shootout win last Tuesday, a cheer erupted from an overwhelmingly Gold section of United Center.

The uproar was not from some odd smattering of Chicago-based Preds fans, but from a cadre of SMASHVILLE’s loudest Loyal Legion members who’d been invited to join the team for an unforgettable road trip experience.

Two of those fans, Connor and Missy Clay, have been coming to watch Predators games for the last 15 years, but never quite in the way they did last week’s.

“We really enjoyed how everyone was interacting with each other,” Connor said. “It felt like one big family, one big group of friends that was just traveling together. We shared stories of which big games from the past we were at, where our seats were and more.”

STC Road Trip CHI_MLK Group Photo

On Tuesday, the group flew to the Windy City, where they were picked up and taken to Chicago's Miracle Mile for a day of shopping. From there, they headed to a special happy hour with an extra special guest: retired Predators broadcaster and three-time Stanley Cup Champion Terry Crisp.

After spending time with the Predators legend, the Loyal Legion brought the passion over to United Center, where they cheered the boys in Gold on to their first shootout win of the season, though the fun didn’t stop there. 

From United Center, the Season Ticket Citizens traveled to Milwaukee to visit Nashville’s AHL affiliate in Milwaukee for a behind-the-scenes look at an Admirals’ morning skate, as well as a special tour of their facilities and a private shopping excursion through the Ads’ team store.

Of course, the guest appearances weren’t quite over yet, and the traveling party was treated to surprise appearances from Admirals General Manager Scott Nichol, Head Coach Karl Taylor and Predators GM Barry Trotz. 

For Scott and Connie Ramey, Season Ticket Citizens since 2019 and Preds fans since 2016, spending time with some of the franchise’s biggest names and decision-makers made the trip truly magical.

“Terry Crisp, I mean the guy is an NHL legend, and there he is sharing his time and tons of laughs with us,” Scott said. “Meeting Barry Trotz gave us a whole new perspective into his work ethic and personality. We were very honored that Trotz and Scott Nichol took time to visit the group and again, give us more of a behind-the-scenes look at our beloved team.”

ramey

Finally, the group capped off their unforgettable trip by watching some of Nashville’s hottest prospects in game action against the San Diego Gulls.

The two-day Smashville odyssey was of course not possible without months of planning and coordination from some of the League’s best and brightest, and Predators Consumer Strategy & Communications Director Lindsay Rutledge, Service & Inside Sales Director A.J. Tomeny, Guest Experience Manager Brooke Franklin and Senior Executive Assistant Beth DeGrandis capped the trip off thrilled with the outcome and eager to repeat the fun.

“We love taking our Season Ticket Citizens on trips and it serves as such a great reminder how amazing and loyal our fans are,” Rutledge said. “They truly enjoy themselves and it’s so rewarding to be able to offer an experience that will stay with them for a long time.”

Stay tuned this offseason for next year’s Season Ticket Citizen Road Trip destination announcement - you may want to start stocking up on sunblock, as well.

