Predators Season Ticket Citizens Enjoy Unforgettable SMASHVILLE Road Trip Experience

As Filip Forsberg lifted a backhander past Chicago Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom to deliver his Nashville Predators the 4-3 shootout win last Tuesday, a cheer erupted from an overwhelmingly Gold section of United Center.

The uproar was not from some odd smattering of Chicago-based Preds fans, but from a cadre of SMASHVILLE’s loudest Loyal Legion members who’d been invited to join the team for an unforgettable road trip experience.

Two of those fans, Connor and Missy Clay, have been coming to watch Predators games for the last 15 years, but never quite in the way they did last week’s.

“We really enjoyed how everyone was interacting with each other,” Connor said. “It felt like one big family, one big group of friends that was just traveling together. We shared stories of which big games from the past we were at, where our seats were and more.”