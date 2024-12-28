Predators Recall Vinnie Hinostroza From Milwaukee (AHL)

Forward Leads All AHL Skaters in Points, Assists

GettyImages-2172987864
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 28, 2024) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Vinnie Hinostroza from Milwaukee (AHL).

Hinostroza, 30 (4/3/94), leads the AHL in points (33) and assists (22) through 26 games with the Admirals this season; he also is second on Milwaukee in goals with 11. In 16 fewer games, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward is three points shy of surpassing his AHL total of 35 (16g-19a) from the 2023-24 season, which he spent with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Hinostroza has recorded seven multi-point contests this campaign, including three four-point efforts, the most recent coming on Dec. 20 at Grand Rapids (3g-1a). He posted a nine-game point streak (5g-12a) from Oct. 12-Nov. 2.

Originally selected by Chicago in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hinostroza is a veteran of 374 career NHL games since debuting in 2015-16, recording 151 points (54g-97a) with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Panthers, Sabres and Penguins. His last NHL appearances came in 2023-24 with Pittsburgh, where he had three points (1g-2a) in 14 games. Hinostroza’s best statistical season saw him produce 39 points (16g-23a) in 72 games for Arizona in 2018-19; he has four times topped the 20-point mark, and twice notched more than 10 goals in a season. Prior to turning pro, the Chicago, Ill., native spent two years at the University of Notre Dame – earning Hockey East First All-Star Team honors in 2014-15 – and represented the United States internationally at the 2016 World Championship and 2014 World Junior Championship.

Join us at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 16 for Preds Golden Hall Induction Night presented by Hunt Brothers® Pizza! This special night will see the franchise honor David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne as they become officially inducted into the Preds Golden Hall’s inaugural class. Visit NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.

News Feed

WJC Blog: Follow Preds Prospects at the 2025 World Junior Championship

Preds Return From Holiday Break With Loss to Blues

GAME DAY: Preds at Blues, December 27

Marchessault Tallies Twice as Preds Enter Holiday Break With Victory Over Hurricanes

Sissons, McCarron Spread Holiday Cheer at Preds Foundation's Annual Holiday Party

GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, December 23

Blankenburg Scores Overtime Winner to Lead Preds Past Kings

GAME DAY: Kings vs. Preds, December 21

Barron Arrives in Nashville, Excited for New Chapter With Preds

Trotz Talks Acquisition of Barron, State of Preds as Season Continues

Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo and Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Score Four, Fall to Penguins in Overtime

GAME DAY: Penguins vs. Preds, December 19

Predators Acquire Justin Barron From Montreal

Nashville Predators, American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive From Dec. 23-27

Molendyk, Gibson Honored to Represent Preds, Canada at World Junior Championship

Wilsby Scores First NHL Goal as Preds Shut Out Rangers to Begin Homestand

Predators Reassign Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL)