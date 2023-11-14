Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Ducks, Nov. 14

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Ducks, Nov. 14
Local Artist Captures Ryan O'Reilly's Storied Career in 'Collage-Style' Portrait

Local Artist Captures Ryan O'Reilly's Storied Career in 'Collage-Style' Portrait
Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 18

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 18
Bridgestone Arena/SS&E Nominated for Three Pollstar Awards

Bridgestone Arena/SS&E Nominated for Three Pollstar Awards
Preds Fall 7-5 in 'Frustrating' Back-and-Forth Affair with Coyotes

Preds Fall 7-5 in 'Frustrating' Back-and-Forth Affair with Coyotes
'An Honor to Follow in Their Footsteps': Veterans of Smashville Reflect on Military Service

'An Honor to Follow in Their Footsteps': Veterans of Smashville Reflect on Military Service
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Coyotes, Nov. 11

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Coyotes, Nov. 11
Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part II)

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part II)
Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Jets, 6-3

Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Jets, 6-3
Preds Prospect Report: Prokop and Matier's Hot Start & Del Gaizo's Debut

Preds Prospect Report: Prokop and Matier's Hot Start & Del Gaizo's Debut
Preds Players Predict Winners at 2023 CMA Awards

Preds Players Predict Winners at 2023 CMA Awards
Preds Give Up Early Lead, Fall 4-2 to Flames

Preds Give Up Early Lead, Fall 4-2 to Flames
Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part I)

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part I)
Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL

Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL
GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, Nov. 7

GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, Nov. 7
O'Reilly Has Hat Trick, Four Points to Lift Preds to 5-2 Victory Over Oilers

O'Reilly Has Hat Trick, Four Points to Lift Preds to 5-2 Victory Over Oilers
GAME DAY: Preds at Oilers, Nov. 4

GAME DAY: Preds at Oilers, Nov. 4
Preds Prospect Report: Molendyk's Magic & Sward's Stache

Preds Prospect Report: Molendyk's Magic & Sward's Stache

Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee

Nashville Has Also Placed Forward Tommy Novak on IR

GettyImages-1482180472
By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (November 14, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has placed forward Tommy Novak (upper body) on injured reserve.

Stastney, 23 (1/4/00), has four points (1g-3a) and a +1 rating in 10 games with the Admirals this season. He picked up two assists on Nov. 8 vs. Toronto and scored the game-winning goal in Milwaukee’s season-opening contest on Oct. 14 at Chicago. Last season, the 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner made his NHL debut on April 1, 2023 vs. St. Louis and went on to appear in seven more games for the Predators, recording his first two career points on April 6, 2023 vs. Carolina (2a).

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Stastney has skated in 68 career AHL games with Milwaukee, tallying 17 points (6g-11a), 13 of which (5g-8a) came as a rookie for the Admirals in 2022-23. He added six points (1g-5a) in 16 Calder Cup Playoff appearances in 2023, helping the Admirals reach the AHL’s Western Conference Final. Prior to turning pro, Stastney spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, where he had 63 points (16g-47a) in 143 games from 2018-22. During his time with the Fighting Irish, he earned multiple awards, including Second Team All-Big Ten in 2020-21 and a spot on the 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team. The Mequon, Wis., native represented his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship and took home a silver at the 2018 U-18 World Championship; he also spent two seasons skating for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program from 2016-18.