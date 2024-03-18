Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee (AHL).

Del Gaizo, 24 (10/11/99), made his NHL debut with Nashville on Nov. 4 at Edmonton and has gone on to skate in four more games for the Predators this season, his most recent appearance coming on Nov. 14 vs. Anaheim. Earning an assist in each of his first three contests, the blueliner became the third Predators player to begin his NHL career with a three-game point streak, joining Marek Zidlicky (2g-5a in 6 GP) in 2003-04 and Calle Jarnkrok (1g-4a in 5 GP) in 2013-14. Del Gaizo also recorded a +2 rating and averaged 16:22 of ice time. In 51 games with the Admirals this season, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner has established AHL career highs in goals (8) and points (32) while adding 24 assists.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Del Gaizo owns 87 points (17g-70a) in 198 career AHL games since making his professional debut in 2020-21. In 2022-23, he recorded 31 points (3g-28a) in 71 games, helping Milwaukee reach the AHL’s Western Conference Final. He went on to finish second on the Admirals and third among AHL defensemen in Calder Cup Playoff points with 12 (4g-8a) in 16 appearances. Del Gaizo enjoyed a three-year tenure with UMass Amherst prior to turning pro, leading the school to its first NCAA Division I national championship in 2021. He became the second prospect drafted by the Predators to win an NCAA title (Colin Wilson) and earned multiple Hockey East honors during his time with the Minutemen, including a spot on the conference’s All-Rookie Team in 2019 and Third All-Star Team in 2019 and 2021. The Basking Ridge, N.J., native spent two full seasons skating for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks before enrolling at UMass Amherst and was named to the league’s Second All-Star Team in 2017-18 after leading all USHL defensemen in goals (12).

