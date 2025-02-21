Predators Recall Kieffer Bellows, Jake Livingstone From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Returns From 4 Nations Face-Off Break Tomorrow at Bridgestone Arena vs. Colorado

GettyImages-1250836865
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 21, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Kieffer Bellows and defenseman Jake Livingstone from Milwaukee (AHL).

Bellows, 26 (6/10/98), owns a share of the Admirals lead in goals (14) and is tied for third in points (29) through 41 games in 2024-25. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward has seven points (2g-5a) in his last seven AHL appearances, including a two-goal, one-assist performance on Feb. 11 at Rockford. Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Bellows has played in 95 career NHL games, recording 28 points (14g-14a); at the AHL level, he’s posted 138 points (78g-60a) in 230 contests.

Livingstone, 25 (4/16/99), is playing in his second full professional season in 2024-25 and has nine points, including a career-high five goals, in 40 games for Milwaukee. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound blueliner leads the Admirals in plus-minus with a +9 rating, and his five goals are tied for the most among Milwaukee defensemen. Undrafted, Livingstone signed with the Predators upon the conclusion of a three-year career at Minnesota State University, Mankato and made his NHL debut on April 6, 2023 vs. Carolina, going on to skate in four more contests that season. The Creston, B.C., native has 26 points (7g-19a) and a +27 rating in 108 career AHL appearances with the Admirals.

Enjoy ultimate flexibility for the rest of the season by choosing three (or more) games that fit your schedule with the 3-Game Flex Plan presented by Hattie B’s. Pick your seats, pick your games and save big – get an extra 5 percent off for each game you add beyond three. Plus, score a Preds player zoo calendar, $10 in GNASH cash and $30 at Hattie B’s! Secure your spot, save more and enjoy the best of Smashville hockey your way by visiting NashvillePredators.com.

News Feed

Predators Acquire Grigori Denisenko From Vegas 

4 Nations Face-Off Blog: Keep Up With the Preds at the Tournament

Sweet Kicks: Evangelista Teams Up with Preds Foundation, Friends Life Community to Raise Money, Brighten Days

Predators Forward Luke Evangelista Teams Up With Friends Life Community to Design Custom Shoes for Charity

Morley Honored to Represent Preds, Serve as Athletic Trainer for Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

Forsberg, Nyquist, Saros Ready to Represent Preds, Countries at 4 Nations Face-Off

Predators Claim Andreas Englund On Waivers From Los Angeles

GnashVegas Casino Night and Auction Gives Preds Players, Fans Memorable Experience

Predators Sign Adam Wilsby to Two-Year Contract

Predators Reassign Three to Milwaukee (AHL)

Forsberg, Skjei Each Tally Twice, O'Reilly Has Four Assists, Preds Beat Sabres as NHL Break Arrives

Predators Recall Ozzy Wiesblatt From Milwaukee (AHL)

Behind the Design: Celebrating Preds Black Music Heritage Night

GAME DAY: Sabres vs. Preds, February 8

Preds Start Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Blackhawks

Predators Acquire Mark Friedman From Vancouver

Local Artists Set to Perform for Preds Black Music Heritage Night at Bridgestone Arena

GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, February 7