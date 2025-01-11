Predators Recall Kieffer Bellows From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 11, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Kieffer Bellows from Milwaukee (AHL).

Bellows, 26 (6/10/98), has appeared in 31 games for Milwaukee this season, tallying 12 goals, 10 assists and 36 penalty minutes. He leads the team in goals, is second in points (22) and tied for third in assists. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward is in his seventh professional season, and in 2023-24, posted 49 points (27g-22a) and a +13 rating in 52 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Bellows has 28 points (14g-14a) in 95 career NHL games with the Islanders and Flyers,since debuting with the Islanders in 2019-20. He also owns 131 points (76g-55a) in 220 career AHL appearances with Bridgeport, Lehigh Valley, Toronto and Milwaukee. Bellows, who played for Boston University and the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks before turning pro, is the son of former NHL player and Stanley Cup champion Brian Bellows.

