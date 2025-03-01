Predators Recall Jake Lucchini, Spencer Stastney From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (March 1, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Jake Lucchini and defenseman Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the Predators have placed defenseman Roman Josi on injured reserve (upper body).

Lucchini, 29 (5/9/95), has appeared in 53 games for Milwaukee this season, posting 14 goals, 29 points and 24 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward shares the Admirals lead in goals and is tied for fourth in points. Undrafted, Lucchini is in his seventh professional season and made his NHL debut for Ottawa on Dec. 14, 2022 vs. Montreal, the first of 11 appearances for the Senators that campaign. Last season, he skated in 40 games for Minnesota, recording five points (2g-3a) and 23 penalty minutes, bringing his career NHL totals to six points (3g-3a) in 51 games. The Trail, B.C., native has played in 320 career AHL games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Laval, Belleville, Iowa and Milwaukee, notching 189 points (84g-105a).

Stastney, 25 (1/4/00), has appeared in seven games for Nashville this season and 23 for Milwaukee, tallying 13 points (2g-11a) and a +3 rating at the AHL level. The 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner is in his third full professional season; he made his NHL debut in 2022-23 and skated in 20 games for the Predators in 2023-24. Last season with Milwaukee, he recorded 20 points (5g-15a) in 44 games and helped lead the Admirals to their second consecutive Western Conference Final.

