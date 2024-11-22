Predators Recall Adam Wilsby From Milwaukee (AHL)

By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 22, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Adam Wilsby from Milwaukee (AHL).

Wilsby, 24 (8/7/00), was initially on Nashville’s roster during its five-game road trip, which concluded Wednesday in Seattle. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound blueliner has recorded three points (1g-2a) and a +4 rating in 11 games for the Admirals this season.

