Predators Recall Adam Wilsby From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 13, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Adam Wilsby from Milwaukee (AHL).

Wilsby, 24 (8/7/00), has appeared in all 10 of Milwaukee’s games this season, tallying a goal, two assists, a +4 rating and eight penalty minutes in those contests. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound defenseman completed his second full AHL season in 2023-24, posting a career-high 21 points (8g-13a) in 61 games. Wilsby shared the lead among Milwaukee blueliners in goals with a career-high eight, two of which stood as game-winners; he also was fourth among team defensemen in points and seventh on the Admirals in plus-minus (+17). Wilsby helped the Admirals reach the Western Conference Final for the second straight campaign, where he tallied three assists in 15 postseason games. In parts of three seasons with Milwaukee, Wilsby has skated in 144 games and recorded 42 points (10g-32a).

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wilsby skated in 109 career SHL games for Skellefteå from 2018-22 before continuing his career in North America. The Stockholm, Sweden, native completed his first full professional season in 2020-21, recording 18 points (6g-12a) in 48 games, the second-most among team defensemen, and added two assists in 12 postseason contests. Wilsby played portions of four seasons with Skellefteå’s U-20 side from 2016-20, serving as an alternate captain in 2018-19, and during the 2019-20 campaign had 30 points (3g-27a) in 41 games with Södertälje in the HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden. His 27 assists with Södertälje stood as the most by a U-20 skater in the HockeyAllsvenskan that season.

