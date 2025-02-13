Predators Forward Luke Evangelista Teams Up With Friends Life Community to Design Custom Shoes for Charity

Nashville, Tenn. (February 13, 2025) – Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista has joined forces with Friends Life Community (FLC), a local nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities, to design a unique collection of custom shoes. This collaborative project will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation and highlight FLC’s mission of empowering individuals to grow personally, socially and contribute to the Nashville community.

FLC’s robust performing and visual arts programs provide adults with developmental disabilities the chance to discover their voice, express their stories and forge meaningful connections through shared experiences. Evangelista, who was able to combine his passion for community service with his love for fashion, worked alongside FLC artists to design and decorate a collection of shoes donated by Journey’s, with each pair reflecting the Predators’ upcoming Theme Nights at Bridgestone Arena.

“It was fun to step outside of the rink and step into the community for a bit,” Evangelista said. “I was really happy that we were able to design four pairs of shoes together for our Theme Nights. I can’t wait to wear them – I am really looking forward to it.”

“It’s hard to express how much being part of this partnership with the Preds means to the artists at Friends Life Community,” said Lauren Zook, Vice President of Philanthropy for Friends Life Community. “We all know how powerful it is to have someone believe in us, and this vote of confidence from the Predators is incredibly meaningful to the Friends. Each of our artists was proud and honored to be chosen to participate.”

Shoe Themes:

Feb. 4: Hockey Has Heart/Valentine’s Day

Feb. 27: Hockey Fights Cancer

March 18 – 22: Military Week

April 6: Kids’ Day

April 16: Fan Appreciation Night (designed by Evangelista)

The custom-designed shoes will be auctioned off after each themed game night, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Nashville Predators Foundation, which is committed to enriching the lives of individuals and families across Middle Tennessee.

For more information on the Nashville Predators Foundation, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Foundation. To learn more about Evangelista’s initiative with FLC, click here.