Predators 2025 Training Camp Opens Sept. 17

Nashville’s Training Camp Presented by Ticketmaster Headlined by Six Preseason Games, Including Four Home Contests at Bridgestone Arena

New York Islanders v Nashville Predators

By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (September 9, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today the complete schedule and roster for the team’s 2025 Training Camp presented by Ticketmaster, which will begin with physicals and team meetings on Sept. 17. Nashville’s first organized practices are set to begin on Sept. 18 at 8:45 a.m. CT at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. Dates, locations, times and the roster are subject to change.

Nashville’s training camp is headlined by six preseason games, including four home contests at Bridgestone Arena. This will mark the 13th time in the last 14 training camps that the Predators and Florida Panthers will play a split-squad doubleheader, with the 2025 edition scheduled for Sept. 21 at Bridgestone Arena with games at 2 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. CT. The Predators will then face off against the Lightning at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. CT. Nashville will then play their first away game of the preseason in Tampa Bay on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. CT. Nashville closes out the preseason with two games against Carolina, traveling to Raleigh on Sep. 28 for a 6 p.m. CT contest and hosting the Hurricanes on Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. CT.

The team will also host the Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tickets to the game are available at Ticketmaster.com.

All on-ice training camp practice sessions are open to the public and will be held at Ford Ice Center Bellevue unless otherwise noted. The team’s practice schedule is subject to change with limited notice given.

A total of 55 players will attend training camp – 44 are under contract with Nashville; seven are on American Hockey League contracts with the Milwaukee Admirals and four are participating on a tryout agreement or as an unsigned draft pick. Nashville’s training camp roster will consist of 29 forwards, 19 defensemen and seven goaltenders; click here for the full roster is attached.

Click here for the full training camp schedule and click here for the roster. Both are subject to change.

Nashville Predators Training Camp Rosters

