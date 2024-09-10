Predators 2024 Training Camp Opens Sept. 18

Nashville, Tenn. (September 10, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today the complete schedule and roster for the team’s 2024 Training Camp, which will begin with physicals and team meetings on Sept. 18. Nashville’s first organized practices are set to begin on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. CT at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. Dates, locations, times and the roster are subject to change.

Nashville’s training camp is headlined by six preseason games, including two home contests at Bridgestone Arena. This will mark the 12th time in the last 13 training camps that the Predators and Florida Panthers will play a split-squad doubleheader, with the 2024 edition scheduled for Sept. 22 at Amerant Bank Arena with games at 1 p.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT. The Predators will then face off against the Lightning in a road-home back-to-back, playing at AMALIE Arena on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. CT and at Bridgestone Arena the following night at 7 p.m. CT. Nashville closes out the preseason with two games against Carolina, traveling to Raleigh on Oct. 2 for a 6 p.m. CT contest and hosting the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. CT.

The team will also host the Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tickets to the game are available at Ticketmaster.com.

All on-ice training camp practice sessions are open to the public and will be held at Ford Ice Center Bellevue unless otherwise noted. The team’s practice schedule is subject to change with limited notice given.

A total of 62 players will attend training camp – 48 are under contract with Nashville; seven are on American Hockey League contracts with the Milwaukee Admirals and seven are participating on a tryout agreement or as an unsigned draft pick. Nashville’s training camp roster will consist of 32 forwards, 21 defensemen and eight goaltenders; the full roster is attached.

Click here for the full Training Camp roster and click here for the full schedule. Both are subject to change.