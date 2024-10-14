Nashville Predators to Host Hispanic Music Heritage Night Presented by Ponce Law on Oct. 15

Nashville, Tenn. (October 14, 2024) – The Nashville Predators will host Hispanic Music Heritage Night presented by Ponce Law on Tuesday, Oct. 15 when the team takes on the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena. Hispanic Music Heritage Night, which coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, is one of four Music Heritage Nights that the organization is hosting this season.

Music Heritage Nights will be a four-part series and consist of entertainment and representation from diverse communities in Nashville. The inspiration for each night began with a custom logo with aspects from each community's music history. The logo artists were commissioned to collaborate with the Nashville Predators and the final design will be featured on player-signed jerseys, t-shirts, social media and around the arena on game nights.

Fans can expect a unique entertainment showcase at each Music Heritage Night, inclusive of dance, lip syncing and battle of the bands. Local talent will be featured on the plaza, inside on the Bridgestone Arena concourse and throughout the games. The first 10,000 fans at each game will receive a mini record coaster with the night's custom logo represented, and fans who attend all four nights will receive a full coaster set. The Nashville Predators Foundation will host an auction each night with the custom player-signed jerseys being the centerpiece.

The festivities kick off Oct. 15 with a pregame Plaza Party hosted by Zach McCann and El Jefe Personality DJ Gus. The party will include music from Intrepidos Latin Vibes and DJ Gus, a dance showcase featuring Flair Fusion, Ballet Folklorico sol de Mexicos and MLM Dance Group. Additionally, fans will experience local vendors through the Preds Mercado and food trucks courtesy of Mesa Komal, face painting and the Preds & Pixels Gaming Experience. There will also be an instrument painting activation with Hispanic Music Heritage Night logo artist Valentina Harper. The first 10,000 fans in attendance receive a mini vinyl record coaster with this year’s Hispanic Heritage jersey design inspired by the instruments used to make Latin music.

Fans will have the opportunity to visit the Predators Foundation Hispanic Music Heritage Auction located in section 106/107 where they can place bids on player-signed Music Heritage logo jerseys. Custom nameplates, Hispanic Music Heritage t-shirts and mystery pucks are available for purchase. Proceeds from Music Heritage Night auctions will benefit the communities these nights are celebrating. More specifically, the Nashville Predators will host a Music City Hockey community program in the spring for youth involved in music programming in Nashville.

During the game, the Preds will celebrate and recognize members of the Hispanic Community, including Orlando Mendez as the Band Stage musical performer, The Algero Music Program as Towel Wavers for the game, TLACC Member Ivan Murica as the Mayor of Smashville, U.S. Marine Veteran Ernesto Alderete as the Ford Military Hero and FUTURO student Diana Medinae as the Fan Captain. Nashville native and recording artist, Frank Ray, will perform the national anthem.

This season’s Music Heritage Nights include:

Hispanic Music Heritage Night presented by Ponce Law - Oct. 15

Pride Music Heritage Night pres. Amazon - Oct. 26

API Music Heritage Night - Jan. 29

Black Music Heritage Night presented by Nissan - Feb. 8

Click here to view more information and purchase tickets.