Nashville, Tenn. (September 27, 2024) – The Nashville Predators preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, originally slated for today, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. CT at Amalie Arena, is postponed due to weather conditions caused by Hurricane Helene. The game will now be rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 at Amalie Arena at 6 p.m. CT. More details will be shared once available.