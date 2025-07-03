Nashville Predators Organization Named a 2025 Middle Tennessee Top Workplace by the Tennessean

Nashville, Tenn. (July 3, 2025) – The Nashville Predators organization is proud to announce that it has been named a 2025 Middle Tennessee Top Workplace by the Tennessean. The award, based solely on employee feedback, is gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute.

In addition to this recognition, the Nashville Predators were also named a 2025 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award winner for Innovation. The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards highlightorganizations that excel in specific areas of workplaces culture, and this award celebrates organizations that have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

“This recognition is truly a testament to the incredible people who make up our SMASHVILLE family,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “Our employees are the heart of our culture. Their passion, creativity and commitment to one another have built an environment where ideas thrive and every voice is valued. Because of them, SMASHVILLE isn’t just a place to work, it’s a place to belong, grow and make a difference. Their creativity is at the heart of everything we do, from how we support our employees to how we serve our community. This award reflects our organization’s relentless drive to push our industry’s boundaries. I couldn’t be more proud of the culture they’ve created and the standard they continue to set every day.”

The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The Nashville Predators have cultivated a strong workplace culture by embracing a community-first approach and offering comprehensive employee benefits. Through the Hearts of GOLD initiative, every employee commits to completing at least 40 hours of volunteer work annually carried out during business hours. Additionally, Predators employees enjoy a variety of benefits, including a lifestyle stipend that can be used for gym memberships, workout classes, personal care and more. The organization also supports a hybrid work schedule, providing opportunities to work from home.

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how Nashville Predators builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS

The Nashville Predators were officially welcomed as the NHL's 27th franchise on May 4, 1998, and over the years, they have evolved from a young franchise into an integral part of the Middle Tennessee community. Playing in the heart of Broadway and iconic SMASHVILLE at Bridgestone Arena—one of the busiest and most energetic venues in the country—the Predators boast one of the most unique atmospheres in the NHL. The team has seen success in recent seasons, celebrating their historic 25th Anniversary in 2023-24, and has continued to thrive, securing a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine of the past 11 seasons. Notable highlights of this stretch include a memorable run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18 and earning a second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please go to NashvillePredators.com.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 19 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.comopens in new tab or topworkplaces.com.