Nashville Predators Introduce Smashville Loyal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 25, 2025) – The Nashville Predators today announced a new initiative that is being launched with the 2024-25 season campaign. Entitled SMASHVILLE LOYAL, the program is designed to elevate the season ticket experience with enhanced loyalty benefits, unprecedented access and all-encompassing events that go beyond the game.

“We are thrilled, in our 25th anniversary season, to launch this unmatched season ticket experience for the next era of Predators hockey,” Nashville Predators President and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kennedy said. “Our season ticket holders are the most loyal fans in sports, the heartbeat of Smashville, and we have utilized feedback from those season ticket holders to reinvent their individualized experiences with exclusive benefits that reward our fans’ commitment and tenure with the team. Our fans’ passion for Predators hockey is what has shaped our 25 years in Smashville… They are the true definition of Smashville Loyal.”

The new Smashville Loyal platform, inspired by input from season ticket holders, will feature differentiated tiers that recognize and reward the consecutive tenure of Preds’ season ticket holders. These Smashville Loyal tiers will resemble awards programs and play tribute to the Music City with rankings of Silver (one year), Platinum (two to four years), Diamond (five to nine years) and Gold (10+ years). Loyalty pricing, benefits access and experiences will be determined by the length of a season ticket holder’s consecutive tenure in Smashville.

The benefits of the new program go far beyond the duration of the season. Smashville Loyal will have access to year-round exclusive events such as movie nights, Coaches Q&As, golf outings, family hockey clinics, meet the team events and opportunities and more. Smashville Loyal will also receive exclusive Predators gear along with specialty discounts at the team store, concession stands and tickets for select events at Bridgestone Arena and F&M Bank Arena along with concert priority access for both facilities.

The year-round engagement program will also introduce auto re-enrollment to provide season ticket holders with an easy and convenient way to maintain their season ticket commitment and benefits uninterrupted from year-to-year.

Current season ticket holders will receive personalized Smashville Loyal information in the coming weeks. Fans can join Smashville Loyal and secure the best seats available for Full, Half, and Quarter Season Tickets now for the 2024-25 Nashville Predators Season presented by Regions Bank by placing a per seat initial payment and reserve your priority for seat selection. For more information and to place that initial payment, fans can visit NashvillePredators.com/SmashvilleLoyal or call 615 770 7800.