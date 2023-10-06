Nashville Predators Announce Partnership with Fubo

Nashville, Tenn. (October 2, 2023) – The Nashville Predators and Fubo (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, have announced a partnership for the 2023-24 season.

“We are excited to welcome Fubo to Smashville,” Nashville Predators Chief Revenue Officer Dionna Widder said. “This new partnership with Fubo will provide our fans with even more opportunities to never miss the excitement of Predators Hockey.”

“Fubo is geared up for hockey season and what better way to celebrate than partnering with one of the NHL’s most dynamic young franchises,” Fubo Senior Vice President of Marketing Yale Wang said. “From the first puck drop in October to the postseason, we’re looking forward to welcoming fans to watch the Predators live on Fubo while engaging with us at Bridgestone Arena.”

As a proud partner of the Nashville Predators, Fubo branding will be displayed throughout Bridgestone Arena and Preds digital platforms. Preds Season Ticket Citizens will have exclusive benefits including access to a free 30-day Fubo trial. Non-Season Ticket Citizens can enjoy a free 14-day Fubo trial.

Fubo offers Preds fans coverage all season long through Bally Sports South, ESPN, local ABC affiliate WKRN and NHL Network. In addition to coverage of hockey and other sports, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. The best way to secure seats and maximize benefits is by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.

