Josi's Impact Felt Throughout Preds Franchise, Nashville and Beyond as Game No. 1,000 Arrives

Sure, there’s always the hope of finding a diamond in the rough. That’s the magic of the NHL Draft.
But when the Predators called Roman Josi’s name in the second round of the 2008 edition, they couldn’t have possibly seen what was to come.
Yes, Nashville’s scouting staff was high on the young Swiss defenseman - they thought enough of him to trade up in the selection order to get him before another team could at 38th overall. They were impressed with him in the months ahead of that moment, too.
But if anyone were to say they knew the kid from Bern was set to become a Norris Trophy winner, the franchise leader in a majority of statistical categories - and the first player to appear in 1,000 games in club history?
Well, let’s not kid ourselves.
Not even the brightest hockey minds saw that coming. Josi probably didn’t either. But now, as Nashville’s captain skates in regular season game No. 1,000 on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, he’ll become a member of a rare club - just the 84th player in NHL history to reach the milestone with a single team.
And if 1,000 games on the ice has been enough time to establish himself as one of the world’s greatest defensemen, then those 15 years in Nashville have certainly confirmed how much he means to this franchise as a whole.
“What comes to mind is how lucky we are to have Roman,” former Preds General Manager and current Senior Advisor David Poile said while reflecting on Josi’s milestone. “It changes your whole franchise around to get a player like Roman Josi - for how good he was as a player, how many games he played for us, how he helped us to be competitive and win and win and win year after year. And then you add into that the fact that he's one of the nicest people that you'll ever meet, and fits into the culture, the framework of our franchise, of the city of Nashville, of Tennessee, and has always given his time for the community - he’s probably one of the most loved athletes that has ever played here. In terms of his impact on our franchise, hard to say many players have had as much impact as Roman has had on our franchise.”