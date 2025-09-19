Josi Returns to Training Camp '100 Percent' Healthy, Ready to Lead Preds Once More

That collective sigh of relief you may have noticed on Thursday morning came thanks to a piece of news revealed as the Predators opened their 2025 Training Camp at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

Roman Josi, who missed the final two months of the previous season due to injury, was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) over the summer, a condition that causes a number of symptoms when transitioning from lying down to standing up, including dizziness, increased heart rate and fatigue.

So when Preds General Manager Barry Trotz first - and then the Nashville captain himself - declared 100 percent health with regard to the ailment as camp began, yes, there was reason for contentment.

“I feel good,” Josi said following his first official practice. “I had a lot of time this summer, obviously, to recover, and I’ve been skating for a while now. Even after the season, [I] started skating pretty soon and was obviously ramping up and practicing even before camp… So, today was good. It was hard, but it was a good day.”

The 2020 Norris Trophy Winner as the NHL’s top defenseman says just to get some clarity on what was bothering him was important. Josi added there were symptoms present “for a while” before a hit he took in a game last February against Florida took him out of the lineup for good.

“That's where I figured it out,” Josi said of the aftermath of the hit. “This was a really good thing for me to get some clarity. [I was] kind of self diagnosing a lot, and just having some clarity and having a plan going forward was huge for me. So, feeling a lot better, and feeling really good on the ice.”

Josi says his symptoms described POTS exactly - minor headaches, increased heart rate and fatigue for seemingly no reason. Now with a plan in place to deal with those symptoms if they appear, which includes changing his diet and a new morning routine, Josi isn’t concerned with what’s to come in that regard.

"Just having that clarity on what's going on, and not just being in the unknown of why I'm feeling certain ways and having the tools to manage it a lot better now is huge for me,” Josi said. “It makes a world of a difference. So, I'm definitely back 100 percent and feeling really good on the ice.”