Janeen Lalik Hired as Executive Vice President of SS&E

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 16, 2024) – Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena and SS&E CEO Sean Henry announced today that the organization has hired Janeen Lalik as Executive Vice President of SS&E. In her role, Lalik will be responsible for partnering with key internal and external stakeholders to develop and execute strategies for SS&E, reporting to President and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kennedy.

Lalik will also assume the responsibility for the day-to-day operations of SS&E including Austin Peay University Athletics, F&M Bank Arena and existing Ford Ice Centers in Antioch, Bellevue and Clarksville.

The Predators organization created SS&E in 2021 to engage in operational and sales opportunities beyond Bridgestone Arena, including project management, consulting, sales, marketing, event booking and production, ice rink operations, venue operations, special event creation, economic development, and all administrative support and other services related to sports, events, venues and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Janeen Lalik as our Executive Vice President of SS&E,” Henry said. “Janeen’s extensive background in both professional and college sports and her strategic vision will complement and elevate our commitment to excellence, focusing on enhancing the Ford Ice Centers, F&M Bank Arena and our partnership with Austin Peay Athletics, while fostering continued growth in partnerships for SS&E. Janeen's leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of sports and entertainment and further establishing the SS&E brand.”

With nearly 30 years of sports business experience, Lalik joins the organization after serving as the Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations at Florida State University, where she oversaw marketing, multi-media rights, public relations, Seminole Productions, ticket operations, social media and video services. Before joining Florida State, Lalik spent time with Fanatics as the Vice President of Partner Development, where she focused on developing revenue-generating partnerships.

“I am grateful to Sean (Henry), Michelle (Kennedy) and everyone within the company for the opportunity to lead SS&E,” said Lalik in accepting her new position. “It is exciting to be joining an organization known for its authentic leadership, strong culture and community collaboration and I appreciate the incredible opportunity to build upon the strong partnerships already in place. I am eager to get to Nashville and get started with an already excellent SS&E team.”

Lalik held the position as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Initiatives at the University of Tennessee before joining Fanatics. In her four years with Tennessee, Lalik's role was focused on maximizing revenue and management for ticket sales and operations, broadcast, fan experience, marketing, merchandise and licensing and corporate partnerships.

Prior to her role at the University of Tennessee, Lalik led the new college athletics division at Ticketmaster as its Senior Vice President of College Athletics. During her time at Ticketmaster, Lalik played a pivotal role in developing the structure and culture for the new college athletics segment.

Before leading the new college athletics division at Ticketmaster, Lalik spent 18 years working in the multimedia rights business beginning with ISP Sports and continuing with the company after sales to IMG and WME. During her tenure with the companies, she was instrumental in new partnership acquisition, the launch of new partnerships, led retention and growth initiatives, and built strong partnerships with the athletic department and university leadership.

Lalik’s career in sports began with Palace Sports & Entertainment in 1991 before joining ISP Sports in 1997. While with ISP, Lalik was named to Sports Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40” list in 2009.

A native of Troy, Mich., Lalik graduated from Central Michigan University in 1991 with a degree in Business Administration/Marketing.