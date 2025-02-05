Ford Ice Centers Host Fourth Annual Preds Girls Classic

This past weekend the Nashville Predators and Ford Ice Center hosted their fourth annual Preds Girls Classic at Ford Ice Center Antioch and Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

The three-day stretch was filled with competition, skill and high stakes as the teams competed in a four-game guarantee tournament to take home the Preds Girls Classic Gold Record Plaque.

The Ford Ice Centers hosted 25 teams from all over North America with ages ranging from 12UA to 19UAA.

Some notable organizations that joined the competition were the junior clubs of the New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, the former Arizona Coyotes and, of course, the Predators. Fifty games were played over the course of the weekend with the skills competition taking place Saturday night.

The newly revamped skills competition saw skaters compete for fastest skate times and shootout goals, while goaltenders competed for the most saves in a shootout.

Saturday also saw the Nashville Jr. Predators celebrating their Senior Night. With nine graduating seniors, each one had their moment to shine in a pregame ceremony and were joined on ice by their parents.

Sunday was championship day with teams competing for the Gold Record Plaque. HTX Storm took home the plaque for 12UA, New York Jr. Rangers for 12UAA, Texas Heat for 14UA, Chicago Hawks for 14UAA and Airdrie Lightning took the plaque home for 16UAA/19UAA.

The Nashville Predators and Ford Ice Center are committed to the growth of girls hockey and are proud to have the Preds Girls Hockey program at Ford Ice Center Antioch & Bellevue.

This month, Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host a Try Hockey for Free Girls Only session on February 22 from 4 - 5 p.m. CT. Click here for more information.