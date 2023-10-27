Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 27, 2023) – Bridgestone Arena ranks fourth in the United States for ticket sales and 17th in the world for gross revenue according to the international trade publication Pollstar’s 2023 Third Quarter Report. From Nov. 17, 2022, through Sept. 25, 2023, Bridgestone Arena sold 555,929 tickets and grossed $48,081,987.60 in total revenue (inclusive solely of show and concert tickets).

“It is amazing to see Bridgestone Arena rank among world leaders and in the top five for ticket sales in the United States,” Nashville Predators Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “This is a true testament to our amazing staff who work hard to ensure that every fan and performer has the best experience in Smashville. The months of September and October have been the busiest in Bridgestone Arena history, and we’d like to thank the artists, managers agents and promoters for continually bringing world class entertainment to 501 Broadway.”

Bridgestone Arena ranks behind Madison Square Garden (New York, N.Y.), Dickies Arena (Fort Wort, Texas) and Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.) in ticket sales.

Bridgestone Arena hosted over 124 events through the third quarter (including hockey games). Highlights from this time period include over 23 first-time performers and 30 sold-out events; hosting the 2023 NHL Draft and Awards with free street performances by Brothers Osborne, Jo Dee Messina and Mitchell Tenpenny; Jelly Roll performing his first-ever arena show at Bridgestone Arena to a sold-out crowd; and hosting benefit concert LOVE RISING: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance). Bridgestone Arena also hosted its first ever K-pop show, MAMAMOO, on May 22, 2023.

Additionally, the Bridgestone Arena attendance record was set and reset within a six-week span. Morgan Wallen set the Bridgestone Arena attendance record on March 3, 2023, with 19,292 attendees, and the following month Nate Bargatze reset the record with 19,365 fans in attendance on April 15, 2023.

Pollstar Magazine focuses primarily on the concert industry and reports on news regarding sports and entertainment. The nominating committee is comprised of industry leaders in all facets of the entertainment business, including arena managers, artists, artist managers, agents and promoters from across the country and abroad.

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 27 million guests during that time. Bridgestone Arena has 15 consecutive and 18 overall nominations for the Pollstar Magazine Arena Year of the Award, winning the award in 2014, 2017 and 2023.

To receive regular updates on upcoming events at Bridgestone Arena go to bridgestonearena.com. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please visit nashvillepredators.com.