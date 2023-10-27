Bridgestone Arena Ranks Fourth in the United States for Ticket Sales

News Feed

Preds Prospect Report: Graham Sward Shines in Opening Weeks of WHL Campaign

Preds Prospect Report: Graham Sward Shines in Opening Weeks of WHL Campaign
Men Behind The Mask: Meet the Predators 'Department of Goaltending Excellence'

Men Behind The Mask: Meet the Predators 'Department of Goaltending Excellence'
Preds, Ford Ice Centers Host American Special Hockey Association Friendly Games 

Preds, Ford Ice Centers Host American Special Hockey Association Friendly Games 
After 10-Year Extension, Vanderbilt Doctors Look Forward to Continued Relationship with Preds

After 10-Year Extension, Vanderbilt Doctors Look Forward to Continued Relationship with Preds
Preds Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Canucks

Preds Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Canucks
Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Extend Multi-Year Partnership

Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Extend Multi-Year Partnership
Novak Scores Twice in Preds 5-1 Win over Sharks

Novak Scores Twice in Preds 5-1 Win over Sharks
Predators Claim Liam Foudy on Waivers from Columbus

Predators Claim Liam Foudy on Waivers from Columbus
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Sharks, Oct. 21

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Sharks, Oct. 21
Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP

Horse Hockey & A Hockey Horse: Gus Nyquist on the POP
Nashville Predators Community Relations Week Set for Oct. 23-27

Nashville Predators Community Relations Week Set for Oct. 23-27
Smith Scores Twice as Preds Earn 4-1 Win Over Rangers

Smith Scores Twice as Preds Earn 4-1 Win Over Rangers
GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, Oct. 19

GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, Oct. 19
O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program
Preds Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot

Preds Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot
Preds Handed 6-1 Defeat by Oilers at Home

Preds Handed 6-1 Defeat by Oilers at Home
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Oilers, Oct. 17

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Oilers, Oct. 17
This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October

Bridgestone Arena Ranks Fourth in the United States for Ticket Sales

bridgestone

© John Russell/Getty Images

By Press Release

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 27, 2023) – Bridgestone Arena ranks fourth in the United States for ticket sales and 17th in the world for gross revenue according to the international trade publication Pollstar’s 2023 Third Quarter Report. From Nov. 17, 2022, through Sept. 25, 2023, Bridgestone Arena sold 555,929 tickets and grossed $48,081,987.60 in total revenue (inclusive solely of show and concert tickets).

“It is amazing to see Bridgestone Arena rank among world leaders and in the top five for ticket sales in the United States,” Nashville Predators Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “This is a true testament to our amazing staff who work hard to ensure that every fan and performer has the best experience in Smashville. The months of September and October have been the busiest in Bridgestone Arena history, and we’d like to thank the artists, managers agents and promoters for continually bringing world class entertainment to 501 Broadway.”

Bridgestone Arena ranks behind Madison Square Garden (New York, N.Y.), Dickies Arena (Fort Wort, Texas) and Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.) in ticket sales.

Bridgestone Arena hosted over 124 events through the third quarter (including hockey games). Highlights from this time period include over 23 first-time performers and 30 sold-out events; hosting the 2023 NHL Draft and Awards with free street performances by Brothers Osborne, Jo Dee Messina and Mitchell Tenpenny; Jelly Roll performing his first-ever arena show at Bridgestone Arena to a sold-out crowd; and hosting benefit concert LOVE RISING: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance). Bridgestone Arena also hosted its first ever K-pop show, MAMAMOO, on May 22, 2023.

Additionally, the Bridgestone Arena attendance record was set and reset within a six-week span. Morgan Wallen set the Bridgestone Arena attendance record on March 3, 2023, with 19,292 attendees, and the following month Nate Bargatze reset the record with 19,365 fans in attendance on April 15, 2023.

Pollstar Magazine focuses primarily on the concert industry and reports on news regarding sports and entertainment. The nominating committee is comprised of industry leaders in all facets of the entertainment business, including arena managers, artists, artist managers, agents and promoters from across the country and abroad.

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 27 million guests during that time. Bridgestone Arena has 15 consecutive and 18 overall nominations for the Pollstar Magazine Arena Year of the Award, winning the award in 2014, 2017 and 2023.

To receive regular updates on upcoming events at Bridgestone Arena go to bridgestonearena.com. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please visit nashvillepredators.com.