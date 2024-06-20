Bridgestone Arena Named Arena Of The Year by the Academy of Country Music

Nashville, Tenn. (June 20, 2024) – Bridgestone Arena has been named Arena of the Year by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) for the seventh time.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by the Academy of Country Music as Arena of the Year,” Bridgestone Arena Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “Located on Broadway in the heart of Music City, we are proud to serve as a premier destination for performers and fans. This achievement would not be possible without the employees of SMASHVILLE who have created an unmatched atmosphere at Bridgestone Arena year in and year out. We would like to thank all the artists, managers, agents, promoters and fans for their continued support.”

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States since its doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 27 million guests during that time. Bridgestone Arena’s primary tenants have been the Nashville Predators since 1998 and boast one of the most unique game atmospheres in the NHL. Bridgestone Arena is a seven-time ACM Arena of the Year award winner (2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024).

The ACM Industry Awards recognizes venues and talent buyers/promoters who have bought or promoted a predetermined number of Country Music concerts and helped promote Country Music ticket sales. Nominees are selected by a professional panel of judges approved by the ACM Officers, with ACM members classified in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer, Venue, Manager, Talent Agent, Talent Buyer/Promoter categories voting to decide the winner.

The 59th Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards winners will be celebrated at the ACM Honors on Aug. 21 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. For information about upcoming concerts and events, visit BridgestoneArena.com.